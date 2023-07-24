Optimizing Clinical Trials In Chronic Disease
Background
Clinical trials are the standard for testing the safety and effectiveness of interventions. In recent years, a large proportion of National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded clinical trials have not achieved target enrollment within the allotted time or budget, and some have been terminated early for futility (Pemberton VL, Evans F, Gulin J, Rosenberg E, Addou E, Burns KM, Gordon DJ, Pearson GD, Kaltman JR. Performance and predictors of recruitment success in National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's cardiovascular clinical trials. Clin Trials. 2018 Oct;15(5):444-451. doi: 10.1177/1740774518792271. Epub 2018 Aug 7. PMID: 30084662).
For example, only 26 percent of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute trials were successfully defined as achieving 100 percent enrollment in the target time allowed. Because clinical trials are expensive and require significant time and effort, especially from patients, it is critical to optimize their success. The first step is to ensure that they have a good start. Current review criteria for funding announcements specific to clinical trials do not include NIH-established best practices as required elements, and investigators may need clarification on how much guidance they can request or expect before submitting their applications. Many investigators may need to be made aware that the NIH program office has limited ability to provide advice once the application has been submitted.
Purpose
This workshop will identify areas of improvement in planning better clinical trials and will consider the key factors that are critical to a successful trial, including patient and stakeholder engagement, pre-trial analysis of the study population and landscape, with a focus on better planning and achieving optimal recruitment.
Objectives
- Engage the investigative community, patients and concerned stakeholders in discussions about best practices for planning, preparing, and implementing clinical trials addressing NIDDK diseases. The focus will be on how to realistically identify potential participants, appropriate patient-centered outcomes, clinically important outcomes, and how to anticipate potential delays and obstacles.
- Discuss how to enroll the appropriate population.
- What are the steps to design realistic clinical trials that can enroll the appropriate population with reasonable expectation of reproducibility in the real world?
- How can clinical trials be designed to increase the likelihood of implementation (adaptation) in clinical practice?
- What are the critical elements for implementation? What makes trials reproducible by other researchers and implementable (i.e., useful) in clinical practice? How can those trials be done on time, effectively, efficiently, and affordably and be informative?
- Is it a mandate that clinical trials be generalizable and implementable?
- Discuss what trial success means to various stakeholders in the context of the trial phase (patients, investigators, payors, trial sponsors, and all health care professionals involved).
Deliverables
- Ideas for how to solicit ways to disseminate and share best practices and tools for clinical trials, expanding from U01s to R01s, including R01 small clinical trials funding announcement (PA-20-183, grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/pa-20-183.html), to improve clinical trial preparation and chances for success. Examples include the Clinical and Translational Science Awards (CTSA), National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, Collaboratory, Trial Innovation Network, Recruitment Innovation Centers, and ENACT (Evolve to Next-Gen ACT; a federated system to ask queries across the entire CTSA network), as well as such strategies as specifying and longitudinally monitoring detailed processes in both intervention and control. This could also include modeling the impact of various inclusion/exclusion criteria before submitting application. Export practices and models of both patient engagement and research coordinator engagement from consortia.
- Develop a definition of clinical trial “success” or “completion” that can be used by investigators and NIDDK program staff for planning purposes and evaluating clinical trial status at the time of the project’s final progress report. This could be included in the revised announcement above for guidance.
- Ideas for how to inform investigators of the availability of these best practices, their upcoming importance for application evaluation, and how to best prepare for successful clinical trials. This especially means contacting NIDDK before submitting the application, and ideally during the idea development stage after the specific aims are identified.
- Identify and propose solutions to gaps between planned study surveillance estimates and real-world obstacles to enrollment, as well as anticipate and plan how to surmount other causes of study delays. This could include setting up a periodic discussion group (at least twice a year) for investigators and NIDDK staff.
- Establish a publication committee (before the completion of the workshop) with the goal of submitting proceedings to a peer-reviewed journal. Per recent policy, NIDDK cannot and should not directly participate.
