Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine of Diabetes and Other Chronic Diseases

In the pursuit of precision medicine for diabetes and other chronic diseases, vast amounts of data and literature have been accumulated over decades. Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have made substantial strides in biomedicine, enhancing biomarker development drug discovery, improving diagnostics, and ultimately leading to more personalized and effective health care. Recent advances in AI/ML including those in generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), hold immense potential to further revolutionize biomedicine. This workshop aims to bring together biomedical researchers and AI/ML experts, to discuss the critical challenges, crosscutting gaps, and opportunities for and actionable items in leveraging AI/ML and other recent data science advances in precision medicine.

Submission Deadline

August 15, 2024

Abstract Submission Instructions

Abstracts for oral or poster presentations are encouraged to present Advances in AI and applications in biomedicine, and AI-based Precision Medicine for diabetes and other chronic conditions that show heterogeneous pathways and trajectories to disease, and molecular biomarkers & real world needs and challenges. Abstracts from trainees and early-stage investigators are particularly encouraged.

Submitting Abstracts

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Mark Dennis, with “NIDDK AI Workshop” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a one-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title, name and affiliation of all authors, and one table or figure).

Presenters are welcome to submit abstracts previously presented in other venues, including work that has been delivered at other conferences or published within the past 2 years. If the work has been published, please include a full citation and a link to the paper.

Abstract Organization

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

Purpose—Concisely state the objective of the study.

Methods—Describe the methods, which may include study design, setting, participants, measures, and analytic approach.

Results—Summarize the main findings in sufficient detail to support the conclusion.

Conclusions—Briefly state the conclusions and implications.

The abstract’s word count is limited to no more than 250 words .

Abstract Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, and using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.

Please indicate whether you would like your abstract submission to be considered for an oral presentation only, a poster presentation only, or for either an oral or poster presentation.

The abstract’s title should be typed in Title Case using bold 16-point font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.

and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. List the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, and state. If more than one author is listed, include complete information for all authors and underline the presenting author’s name. Please indicate if the presenting author is a trainee or an early-stage investigator

Please ensure that the body of your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).

One table or figure may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including the table or figure.

The abstract file name should follow this format: primary author’s LastName_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker Effects).

Acceptance Notifications

Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a poster or oral presentation by approximately 09/01/2024. For trainees and early-stage investigators, a small number of travel awards may become available. To apply for the travel award, please go here.

Detailed instructions regarding oral and poster presentations will be provided at the time of acceptance.

All presenters must register in advance for the conference. Registration is free.