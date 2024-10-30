U.S. flag

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine of Diabetes and Other Chronic Diseases

Event Details

Meeting Purpose

In the pursuit of precision medicine for diabetes and other chronic diseases, vast amounts of data and literature have been accumulated over decades. Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have made substantial strides in biomedicine, enhancing biomarker development drug discovery, improving diagnostics, and ultimately leading to more personalized and effective health care. Recent advances in AI/ML including those in generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), hold immense potential to further revolutionize biomedicine. This workshop aims to bring together biomedical researchers and AI/ML experts, to discuss the critical challenges, crosscutting gaps, and opportunities for and actionable items in leveraging AI/ML and other recent data science advances in precision medicine.

Meeting Objectives

  • Be informed of the unique and transformative opportunities in precision medicine offered by recent advances in AI and other data science areas.
  • Discuss the status of AI-based precision medicine for diabetes and other chronic conditions.
  • Discuss community needs and gaps in AI-based precision medicine and how the NIH/NIDDK data science programs can

Organizing Committee

Eric Brunskill, Ph.D., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Debbie Gipson, M.D., M.S., NIDDK, NIH
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Carol Haft, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Nie Jia, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Xujing Wang, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Ashley Xia, M.D., Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH

Abstract Submission Deadline

August 15, 2024

Registration Deadline

October 22, 2024

Event Logistics

Location

Neuroscience Center Building
6001 Executive Boulevard
Rockville, MD 20852

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending virtually, the link will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contacts
Xujing Wang, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Email: xujing.wang@nih.gov
T: 301-451-2862

Jia Nie, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Email: jia.nie2@nih.gov
T: 301-123-4567

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
Email: mdennis@scgcorp.com
T: 301-670-4990

