Clinical Trials
Studies Seeking Patients
Background:
- Imaging tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), can provide information about
heart and blood vessels. The tests let doctors can see the amount of blood vessel narrowing
and vessel wall thickness. This information may help diagnose and treat heart disease and
other conditions that lead to heart attacks. Better MRI methods are needed to improve heart
disease diagnosis, especially by avoiding the use of radiation. Researchers are testing new
techniques to improve the quality of heart MRI, compared with more complex studies like
catheterization or angiography.
Objectives:
- To compare heart MRI techniques with other tests used to diagnose heart disease.
Eligibility:
- People at least 18 years of age who either have or may have heart disease, or are healthy
volunteers.
Design:
- Participants will be screened with a physical exam, medical history, and blood tests.
- They will have an angiography to study the inside of blood vessels. This test is an
x-ray study of the blood vessels. It will be done either separately or as part of a set
of tests to diagnose possible heart disease.
- Participants will have at least one and up to five MRI scans. The scans will involve
different methods of studying the heart and blood vessels. Participants may also have a
computed tomography scan to confirm the findings of an MRI scan.
- No treatment will be provided as part of this protocol.
The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.
Investigator:
Ahmed M Gharib, M.D.
Referral Contacts:
Jatin R Matta, P.A.-C
(301) 443-8373
Last Reviewed June 2024