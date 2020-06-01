Laboratories & Branches
The NIDDK Intramural Research Program (IRP) conducts biomedical research and training related to diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.
Laboratories at the NIDDK generally focus on basic scientific research, while branches generally focus on clinical research. Cores and support services provide internal support for all IRP laboratories, branches, and sections.
Laboratories, branches, and their sections (research groups led by individual Principal Investigators) can be viewed below. Cores and support services can be viewed on the Cores and Support Services page.
Laboratories
- Biochemistry & Genetics
- Biological Modeling
- Bioorganic Chemistry
- Cell & Molecular Biology
- Cellular & Developmental Biology
-
Chemical Physics
- Biophysical Chemistry Section
- Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section
- Computational Biophysics Section
- Protein Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Section
- Single-Molecule Biophysics Section
- Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section
- Theoretical Biophysical Chemistry Section
- Ultrafast Biophysical Chemistry Section
- Endocrinology and Receptor Biology
-
Molecular Biology
- Developmental Biology Section
- Genetic Mechanisms Section
- Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section
- Molecular Genetics Section
- Molecular Virology Section
- Physical Chemistry Section
- Protein Stability and Quality Control Section
- Structural Biochemistry Section
- Structural Biology of Membrane Proteins Section
- Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section
Branches
-
Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity
- Clinical and Cellular Biology Section
- Clinical Endocrinology Section
- Energy Homeostasis Section
- Energy Metabolism Section
- Regenerative Biology Section
- Section on Ethnicity and Health
- Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite
- Section on Translational Diabetes and Metabolic Syndromes
- Section on Translational Endocrinology
- Translational Physiology Section
- Digestive Disease
- Genetics & Biochemistry
- Kidney Diseases
- Liver Diseases
- Metabolic Diseases
- Molecular & Clinical Hematology
- Molecular Medicine
- Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research