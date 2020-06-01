The NIDDK Intramural Research Program (IRP) conducts biomedical research and training related to diabetes, endocrine and metabolic diseases—including liver disease and nutrition—obesity, and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.

Laboratories at the NIDDK generally focus on basic scientific research, while branches generally focus on clinical research. Cores and support services provide internal support for all IRP laboratories, branches, and sections.

Laboratories, branches, and their sections (research groups led by individual Principal Investigators) can be viewed below. Cores and support services can be viewed on the Cores and Support Services page.