Branch Members

Leilah grew up in Maryland and received her B.S. in Biology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. During her summer breaks in college, she joined the NIH summer internship program as an intern in Dr. Gharib’s lab. She studied how I.V. contrast affects the T1 weighted imaging of MRI performance in Hepatitis C patients. In addition, she studied how gender differences may impact the risk factors and plaque burden in patients with coronary artery disease. After graduating college, Leilah returned to Dr. Gharib’s lab as a current IRTA in hopes of increasing her clinical research experience and knowledge.

During her free time, Leilah loves to spend time adventuring in nature, gardening, sailing, and spending time with family or friends.