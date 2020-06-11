Section Chief: Carson C. Chow, Ph.D.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Intrinsic Dynamics of a Human Gene Reveal the Basis of Expression Heterogeneity.
- Rodriguez J, Ren G, Day CR, Zhao K, Chow CC, Larson DR.
- Cell (2019 Jan 10) 176:213-226.e18. Abstract/Full Text
- Learning recurrent dynamics in spiking networks.
- Kim CM, Chow CC.
- Elife (2018 Sep 20) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory of partial agonist activity of steroid hormones.
- Chow CC, Ong KM, Kagan B, Simons SS Jr.
- AIMS Mol Sci (2015) 2:101-123. Abstract/Full Text
- Applying compressed sensing to genome-wide association studies.
- Vattikuti S, Lee JJ, Chang CC, Hsu SD, Chow CC.
- Gigascience (2014) 3:10. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- An Approach to Greater Specificity for Glucocorticoids.
- Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2018) 9:76. Abstract/Full Text
- Impact of Masked Replacement of Sugar-Sweetened with Sugar-Free Beverages on Body Weight Increases with Initial BMI: Secondary Analysis of Data from an 18 Month Double-Blind Trial in Children.
- Katan MB, de Ruyter JC, Kuijper LD, Chow CC, Hall KD, Olthof MR.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0159771. Abstract/Full Text
- Modeling glucose and free fatty acid kinetics in glucose and meal tolerance test.
- Li Y, Chow CC, Courville AB, Sumner AE, Periwal V.
- Theor Biol Med Model (2016 Mar 2) 13:8. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetically Defined Mechanisms and Positions of Action of Two New Modulators of Glucocorticoid Receptor-regulated Gene Induction.
- Pradhan MA, Blackford JA Jr, Devaiah BN, Thompson PS, Chow CC, Singer DS, Simons SS Jr.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Jan 1) 291:342-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Uncovering the Genetic Architectures of Quantitative Traits.
- Lee JJ, Vattikuti S, Chow CC.
- Comput Struct Biotechnol J (2016) 14:28-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased food energy supply as a major driver of the obesity epidemic: a global analysis.
- Vandevijvere S, Chow CC, Hall KD, Umali E, Swinburn BA.
- Bull World Health Organ (2015 Jul 1) 93:446-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamics of chromatin accessibility and long-range interactions in response to glucocorticoid pulsing.
- Stavreva DA, Coulon A, Baek S, Sung MH, John S, Stixova L, Tesikova M, Hakim O, Miranda T, Hawkins M, Stamatoyannopoulos JA, Chow CC, Hager GL.
- Genome Res (2015 Jun) 25:845-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Path integral methods for stochastic differential equations.
- Chow CC, Buice MA.
- J Math Neurosci (2015) 5:8. Abstract/Full Text
- Second-generation PLINK: rising to the challenge of larger and richer datasets.
- Chang CC, Chow CC, Tellier LC, Vattikuti S, Purcell SM, Lee JJ.
- Gigascience (2015) 4:7. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetic competition during the transcription cycle results in stochastic RNA processing.
- Coulon A, Ferguson ML, de Turris V, Palangat M, Chow CC, Larson DR.
- Elife (2014 Oct 1) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Conditions for the validity of SNP-based heritability estimation.
- Lee JJ, Chow CC.
- Hum Genet (2014 Aug) 133:1011-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Short and long-term energy intake patterns and their implications for human body weight regulation.
- Chow CC, Hall KD.
- Physiol Behav (2014 Jul) 134:60-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Research resource: modulators of glucocorticoid receptor activity identified by a new high-throughput screening assay.
- Blackford JA Jr, Brimacombe KR, Dougherty EJ, Pradhan M, Shen M, Li Z, Auld DS, Chow CC, Austin CP, Simons SS Jr.
- Mol Endocrinol (2014 Jul) 28:1194-206. Abstract/Full Text
- A kinase-independent activity of Cdk9 modulates glucocorticoid receptor-mediated gene induction.
- Zhu R, Lu X, Pradhan M, Armstrong SP, Storchan GB, Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
- Biochemistry (2014 Mar 25) 53:1753-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Why is the 3500 kcal per pound weight loss rule wrong?
- Hall KD, Chow CC.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2013 Dec) 37:1614. Abstract/Full Text
- A conserved protein motif is required for full modulatory activity of negative elongation factor subunits NELF-A and NELF-B in modifying glucocorticoid receptor-regulated gene induction properties.
- Luo M, Lu X, Zhu R, Zhang Z, Chow CC, Li R, Simons SS Jr.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Nov 22) 288:34055-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Generalized activity equations for spiking neural network dynamics.
- Buice MA, Chow CC.
- Front Comput Neurosci (2013) 7:162. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamics of childhood growth and obesity: development and validation of a quantitative mathematical model.
- Hall KD, Butte NF, Swinburn BA, Chow CC.
- Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2013 Oct) 1:97-105. Abstract/Full Text
- Eukaryotic transcriptional dynamics: from single molecules to cell populations.
- Coulon A, Chow CC, Singer RH, Larson DR.
- Nat Rev Genet (2013 Aug) 14:572-84. Abstract/Full Text
- A new method for determining gastric acid output using a wireless pH-sensing capsule.
- Weinstein DH, deRijke S, Chow CC, Foruraghi L, Zhao X, Wright EC, Whatley M, Maass-Moreno R, Chen CC, Wank SA.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2013 Jun) 37:1198-209. Abstract/Full Text
- The causal meaning of Fisher's average effect.
- Lee JJ, Chow CC.
- Genet Res (Camb) (2013 Jun) 95:89-109. Abstract/Full Text
- Sex-associated differences in free fatty acid flux of obese adolescents.
- Adler-Wailes DC, Periwal V, Ali AH, Brady SM, McDuffie JR, Uwaifo GI, Tanofsky-Kraff M, Salaita CG, Hubbard VS, Reynolds JC, Chow CC, Sumner AE, Yanovski JA.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Apr) 98:1676-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Beyond mean field theory: statistical field theory for neural networks.
- Buice MA, Chow CC.
- J Stat Mech (2013 Mar) 2013:P03003. Abstract/Full Text
- PA1 protein, a new competitive decelerator acting at more than one step to impede glucocorticoid receptor-mediated transactivation.
- Zhang Z, Sun Y, Cho YW, Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Jan 4) 288:42-58. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic finite size effects in spiking neural networks.
- Buice MA, Chow CC.
- PLoS Comput Biol (2013) 9:e1002872. Abstract/Full Text
- Bayesian functional integral method for inferring continuous data from discrete measurements.
- Heuett WJ, Miller BV 3rd, Racette SB, Holloszy JO, Chow CC, Periwal V.
- Biophys J (2012 Feb 8) 102:399-406. Abstract/Full Text
- The road less traveled: new views of steroid receptor action from the path of dose-response curves.
- Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
- Mol Cell Endocrinol (2012 Jan 30) 348:373-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Deducing the temporal order of cofactor function in ligand-regulated gene transcription: theory and experimental verification.
- Dougherty EJ, Guo C, Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e30225. Abstract/Full Text
- Heritability and genetic correlations explained by common SNPs for metabolic syndrome traits.
- Vattikuti S, Guo J, Chow CC.
- PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1002637. Abstract/Full Text
- Repetition priming and repetition suppression: Multiple mechanisms in need of testing.
- Gotts SJ, Chow CC, Martin A.
- Cogn Neurosci (2012) 3:250-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of mutual inhibition in binocular rivalry.
- Seely J, Chow CC.
- J Neurophysiol (2011 Nov) 106:2136-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Effective stochastic behavior in dynamical systems with incomplete information.
- Buice MA, Chow CC.
- Phys Rev E Stat Nonlin Soft Matter Phys (2011 Nov) 84:051120. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight.
- Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA.
- Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher acute insulin response to glucose may determine greater free fatty acid clearance in African-American women.
- Chow CC, Periwal V, Csako G, Ricks M, Courville AB, Miller BV 3rd, Vega GL, Sumner AE.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Aug) 96:2456-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Estimating changes in free-living energy intake and its confidence interval.
- Hall KD, Chow CC.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2011 Jul) 94:66-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Inferring mechanisms from dose-response curves.
- Chow CC, Ong KM, Dougherty EJ, Simons SS Jr.
- Methods Enzymol (2011) 487:465-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular evolution of the transmembrane domains of G protein-coupled receptors.
- Fatakia SN, Costanzi S, Chow CC.
- PLoS One (2011) 6:e27813. Abstract/Full Text
- A theoretical framework for gene induction and experimental comparisons.
- Ong KM, Blackford JA Jr, Kagan BL, Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Apr 13) 107:7107-12. Abstract/Full Text
- A computational model for cerebral cortical dysfunction in autism spectrum disorders.
- Vattikuti S, Chow CC.
- Biol Psychiatry (2010 Apr 1) 67:672-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Estimating the quantitative relation between food energy intake and changes in body weight.
- Hall KD, Chow CC.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2010 Mar) 91:816; author reply 817. Abstract/Full Text
- Systematic fluctuation expansion for neural network activity equations.
- Buice MA, Cowan JD, Chow CC.
- Neural Comput (2010 Feb) 22:377-426. Abstract/Full Text
- The progressive increase of food waste in America and its environmental impact.
- Hall KD, Guo J, Dore M, Chow CC.
- PLoS One (2009 Nov 25) 4:e7940. Abstract/Full Text
- The dynamics of human body weight change.
- Chow CC, Hall KD.
- PLoS Comput Biol (2008 Mar 28) 4:e1000045. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetic theory of coupled oscillators.
- Hildebrand EJ, Buice MA, Chow CC.
- Phys Rev Lett (2007 Feb 2) 98:054101. Abstract/Full Text