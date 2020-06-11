  1. Home
Mathematical Biology Section
Section Chief: Carson C. Chow, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Intrinsic Dynamics of a Human Gene Reveal the Basis of Expression Heterogeneity.
Rodriguez J, Ren G, Day CR, Zhao K, Chow CC, Larson DR.
Cell (2019 Jan 10) 176:213-226.e18. Abstract/Full Text
Learning recurrent dynamics in spiking networks.
Kim CM, Chow CC.
Elife (2018 Sep 20) 7. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of partial agonist activity of steroid hormones.
Chow CC, Ong KM, Kagan B, Simons SS Jr.
AIMS Mol Sci (2015) 2:101-123. Abstract/Full Text
Applying compressed sensing to genome-wide association studies.
Vattikuti S, Lee JJ, Chang CC, Hsu SD, Chow CC.
Gigascience (2014) 3:10. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

An Approach to Greater Specificity for Glucocorticoids.
Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2018) 9:76. Abstract/Full Text
Impact of Masked Replacement of Sugar-Sweetened with Sugar-Free Beverages on Body Weight Increases with Initial BMI: Secondary Analysis of Data from an 18 Month Double-Blind Trial in Children.
Katan MB, de Ruyter JC, Kuijper LD, Chow CC, Hall KD, Olthof MR.
PLoS One (2016) 11:e0159771. Abstract/Full Text
Modeling glucose and free fatty acid kinetics in glucose and meal tolerance test.
Li Y, Chow CC, Courville AB, Sumner AE, Periwal V.
Theor Biol Med Model (2016 Mar 2) 13:8. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetically Defined Mechanisms and Positions of Action of Two New Modulators of Glucocorticoid Receptor-regulated Gene Induction.
Pradhan MA, Blackford JA Jr, Devaiah BN, Thompson PS, Chow CC, Singer DS, Simons SS Jr.
J Biol Chem (2016 Jan 1) 291:342-54. Abstract/Full Text
Uncovering the Genetic Architectures of Quantitative Traits.
Lee JJ, Vattikuti S, Chow CC.
Comput Struct Biotechnol J (2016) 14:28-34. Abstract/Full Text
Increased food energy supply as a major driver of the obesity epidemic: a global analysis.
Vandevijvere S, Chow CC, Hall KD, Umali E, Swinburn BA.
Bull World Health Organ (2015 Jul 1) 93:446-56. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamics of chromatin accessibility and long-range interactions in response to glucocorticoid pulsing.
Stavreva DA, Coulon A, Baek S, Sung MH, John S, Stixova L, Tesikova M, Hakim O, Miranda T, Hawkins M, Stamatoyannopoulos JA, Chow CC, Hager GL.
Genome Res (2015 Jun) 25:845-57. Abstract/Full Text
Path integral methods for stochastic differential equations.
Chow CC, Buice MA.
J Math Neurosci (2015) 5:8. Abstract/Full Text
Second-generation PLINK: rising to the challenge of larger and richer datasets.
Chang CC, Chow CC, Tellier LC, Vattikuti S, Purcell SM, Lee JJ.
Gigascience (2015) 4:7. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetic competition during the transcription cycle results in stochastic RNA processing.
Coulon A, Ferguson ML, de Turris V, Palangat M, Chow CC, Larson DR.
Elife (2014 Oct 1) 3. Abstract/Full Text
Conditions for the validity of SNP-based heritability estimation.
Lee JJ, Chow CC.
Hum Genet (2014 Aug) 133:1011-22. Abstract/Full Text
Short and long-term energy intake patterns and their implications for human body weight regulation.
Chow CC, Hall KD.
Physiol Behav (2014 Jul) 134:60-5. Abstract/Full Text
Research resource: modulators of glucocorticoid receptor activity identified by a new high-throughput screening assay.
Blackford JA Jr, Brimacombe KR, Dougherty EJ, Pradhan M, Shen M, Li Z, Auld DS, Chow CC, Austin CP, Simons SS Jr.
Mol Endocrinol (2014 Jul) 28:1194-206. Abstract/Full Text
A kinase-independent activity of Cdk9 modulates glucocorticoid receptor-mediated gene induction.
Zhu R, Lu X, Pradhan M, Armstrong SP, Storchan GB, Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
Biochemistry (2014 Mar 25) 53:1753-67. Abstract/Full Text
Why is the 3500 kcal per pound weight loss rule wrong?
Hall KD, Chow CC.
Int J Obes (Lond) (2013 Dec) 37:1614. Abstract/Full Text
A conserved protein motif is required for full modulatory activity of negative elongation factor subunits NELF-A and NELF-B in modifying glucocorticoid receptor-regulated gene induction properties.
Luo M, Lu X, Zhu R, Zhang Z, Chow CC, Li R, Simons SS Jr.
J Biol Chem (2013 Nov 22) 288:34055-72. Abstract/Full Text
Generalized activity equations for spiking neural network dynamics.
Buice MA, Chow CC.
Front Comput Neurosci (2013) 7:162. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamics of childhood growth and obesity: development and validation of a quantitative mathematical model.
Hall KD, Butte NF, Swinburn BA, Chow CC.
Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2013 Oct) 1:97-105. Abstract/Full Text
Eukaryotic transcriptional dynamics: from single molecules to cell populations.
Coulon A, Chow CC, Singer RH, Larson DR.
Nat Rev Genet (2013 Aug) 14:572-84. Abstract/Full Text
A new method for determining gastric acid output using a wireless pH-sensing capsule.
Weinstein DH, deRijke S, Chow CC, Foruraghi L, Zhao X, Wright EC, Whatley M, Maass-Moreno R, Chen CC, Wank SA.
Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2013 Jun) 37:1198-209. Abstract/Full Text
The causal meaning of Fisher's average effect.
Lee JJ, Chow CC.
Genet Res (Camb) (2013 Jun) 95:89-109. Abstract/Full Text
Sex-associated differences in free fatty acid flux of obese adolescents.
Adler-Wailes DC, Periwal V, Ali AH, Brady SM, McDuffie JR, Uwaifo GI, Tanofsky-Kraff M, Salaita CG, Hubbard VS, Reynolds JC, Chow CC, Sumner AE, Yanovski JA.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Apr) 98:1676-84. Abstract/Full Text
Beyond mean field theory: statistical field theory for neural networks.
Buice MA, Chow CC.
J Stat Mech (2013 Mar) 2013:P03003. Abstract/Full Text
PA1 protein, a new competitive decelerator acting at more than one step to impede glucocorticoid receptor-mediated transactivation.
Zhang Z, Sun Y, Cho YW, Chow CC, Simons SS Jr.
J Biol Chem (2013 Jan 4) 288:42-58. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamic finite size effects in spiking neural networks.
Buice MA, Chow CC.
PLoS Comput Biol (2013) 9:e1002872. Abstract/Full Text
Bayesian functional integral method for inferring continuous data from discrete measurements.
Heuett WJ, Miller BV 3rd, Racette SB, Holloszy JO, Chow CC, Periwal V.
Biophys J (2012 Feb 8) 102:399-406. Abstract/Full Text
The road less traveled: new views of steroid receptor action from the path of dose-response curves.
Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
Mol Cell Endocrinol (2012 Jan 30) 348:373-82. Abstract/Full Text
Deducing the temporal order of cofactor function in ligand-regulated gene transcription: theory and experimental verification.
Dougherty EJ, Guo C, Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
PLoS One (2012) 7:e30225. Abstract/Full Text
Heritability and genetic correlations explained by common SNPs for metabolic syndrome traits.
Vattikuti S, Guo J, Chow CC.
PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1002637. Abstract/Full Text
Repetition priming and repetition suppression: Multiple mechanisms in need of testing.
Gotts SJ, Chow CC, Martin A.
Cogn Neurosci (2012) 3:250-9. Abstract/Full Text
Role of mutual inhibition in binocular rivalry.
Seely J, Chow CC.
J Neurophysiol (2011 Nov) 106:2136-50. Abstract/Full Text
Effective stochastic behavior in dynamical systems with incomplete information.
Buice MA, Chow CC.
Phys Rev E Stat Nonlin Soft Matter Phys (2011 Nov) 84:051120. Abstract/Full Text
Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight.
Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA.
Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37. Abstract/Full Text
Higher acute insulin response to glucose may determine greater free fatty acid clearance in African-American women.
Chow CC, Periwal V, Csako G, Ricks M, Courville AB, Miller BV 3rd, Vega GL, Sumner AE.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Aug) 96:2456-63. Abstract/Full Text
Estimating changes in free-living energy intake and its confidence interval.
Hall KD, Chow CC.
Am J Clin Nutr (2011 Jul) 94:66-74. Abstract/Full Text
Inferring mechanisms from dose-response curves.
Chow CC, Ong KM, Dougherty EJ, Simons SS Jr.
Methods Enzymol (2011) 487:465-83. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular evolution of the transmembrane domains of G protein-coupled receptors.
Fatakia SN, Costanzi S, Chow CC.
PLoS One (2011) 6:e27813. Abstract/Full Text
A theoretical framework for gene induction and experimental comparisons.
Ong KM, Blackford JA Jr, Kagan BL, Simons SS Jr, Chow CC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Apr 13) 107:7107-12. Abstract/Full Text
A computational model for cerebral cortical dysfunction in autism spectrum disorders.
Vattikuti S, Chow CC.
Biol Psychiatry (2010 Apr 1) 67:672-8. Abstract/Full Text
Estimating the quantitative relation between food energy intake and changes in body weight.
Hall KD, Chow CC.
Am J Clin Nutr (2010 Mar) 91:816; author reply 817. Abstract/Full Text
Systematic fluctuation expansion for neural network activity equations.
Buice MA, Cowan JD, Chow CC.
Neural Comput (2010 Feb) 22:377-426. Abstract/Full Text
The progressive increase of food waste in America and its environmental impact.
Hall KD, Guo J, Dore M, Chow CC.
PLoS One (2009 Nov 25) 4:e7940. Abstract/Full Text
The dynamics of human body weight change.
Chow CC, Hall KD.
PLoS Comput Biol (2008 Mar 28) 4:e1000045. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetic theory of coupled oscillators.
Hildebrand EJ, Buice MA, Chow CC.
Phys Rev Lett (2007 Feb 2) 98:054101. Abstract/Full Text