About the Lab

Current research in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics is primarily concerned with experimental, theoretical, and computational problems in the structure, dynamics, and function of biological macromolecules and their relation to human diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and sickle cell diseases.

Current Research

Scientists in the lab study diverse topics in chemical and biological physics. These include:

fundamental aspects of the mechanism of protein folding;

new techniques and approaches for determining the structure and dynamics of bioactive molecules;

the structure and dynamics of proteins, protein-protein complexes, and protein-nucleic acid complexes using multidimensional NMR spectroscopy;

solid-state NMR methods for structural studies of amyloid fibrils

the gap between theory and experiment; and

the relationships between protein structure, dynamics, and function using ultrafast time-resolved laser spectroscopy and X-ray crystallography.

Experimental techniques include solution and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), time-resolved X-ray crystallography and optical spectroscopy, rapid kinetics methods, and single molecule spectroscopy. The development of fundamental aspects of experimental and theoretical techniques is an active area in the laboratory.