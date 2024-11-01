About the Branch
The Metabolic Diseases Branch includes clinical and basic investigators that study the pathogenesis of a variety of endocrine disorders, including parathyroid and thyroid disease, and the central regulation of energy and glucose balance, with the goal of developing novel therapies.
Current Research
Clinical and basic scientists in the Branch study various aspects of endocrine disease, which include:
- Genetics of familial hyperparathyroidism
- Clinical management of endocrine tumor syndromes including multiple endocrine neoplasia, parathyroid cancer and other forms of familial hyperparathyroidism
- Diagnosis and therapy of thyroid disease and thyroid cancer
- G protein signaling, with a focus on sensory signaling and regulation of energy and glucose metabolism in the central nervous system