The Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference is a two-day research and career development event designed to bring together fellows and scientists from NIDDK's Intramural Research Program (IRP). The goal of the meeting is to encourage the cross-fertilization of ideas, foster new collaborations, and promote a sense of community among NIDDK researchers.

15th Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference

April 20th-21st, 2020 at Natcher Conference Center

Registration

Deadline for abstract submission is March 15, 2020 and on-site registration for NIDDK attendees is open until start of the conference. You can register first at https://conferences.niddk.nih.gov/scientific and submit your abstract later. The registration form will only display if you are inside the NIH network. Everyone from the NIDDK community is welcome to register and attend!

Fellow Abstract Submission

All fellows are strongly encouraged to participate and submit an abstract. Submission instructions have been provided on the registration form. A PDF compendium of abstracts will be provided to all registered participants at the beginning of the conference and to incoming fellows.

Keynote Speakers

This year's event will include two keynote speakers:

Dr. Sydnee and Justin McElroy from Sawbones podcast

from Sawbones podcast Dr. Rommie Amaro, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Fellows’ Oral and Poster Presentations

Fellows can share their research findings and compete for one of eight travel awards - two for oral presentations and six for poster presentations.

Fellows’ Career Consulting Event

Fellows will have the opportunity to discuss their potential career options with experts from various fields:

Dr. Chrysa Kanellopoulou , Incyte Pharmaceuticals

, Incyte Pharmaceuticals Dr. Jaira Ferreira de Vasconcellos, Uniformed Services University

Important Documents

View or download the list of Conference Guidelines (PDF, 134.86 KB)

View or download the tentative Meeting Agenda (PDF, 173.83 KB)