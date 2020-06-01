Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference
The Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference is a two-day research and career development event designed to bring together fellows and scientists from NIDDK's Intramural Research Program (IRP). The goal of the meeting is to encourage the cross-fertilization of ideas, foster new collaborations, and promote a sense of community among NIDDK researchers.
15th Annual NIDDK Scientific Conference
April 20th-21st, 2020 at Natcher Conference Center
Registration
Deadline for abstract submission is March 15, 2020 and on-site registration for NIDDK attendees is open until start of the conference. You can register first at https://conferences.niddk.nih.gov/scientific and submit your abstract later. The registration form will only display if you are inside the NIH network. Everyone from the NIDDK community is welcome to register and attend!
Fellow Abstract Submission
All fellows are strongly encouraged to participate and submit an abstract. Submission instructions have been provided on the registration form. A PDF compendium of abstracts will be provided to all registered participants at the beginning of the conference and to incoming fellows.
Keynote Speakers
This year's event will include two keynote speakers:
- Dr. Sydnee and Justin McElroy from Sawbones podcast
- Dr. Rommie Amaro, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
Fellows’ Oral and Poster Presentations
Fellows can share their research findings and compete for one of eight travel awards - two for oral presentations and six for poster presentations.
Fellows’ Career Consulting Event
Fellows will have the opportunity to discuss their potential career options with experts from various fields:
- Dr. Chrysa Kanellopoulou, Incyte Pharmaceuticals
- Dr. Jaira Ferreira de Vasconcellos, Uniformed Services University
Important Documents
View or download the list of Conference Guidelines (PDF, 134.86 KB)
View or download the tentative Meeting Agenda (PDF, 173.83 KB)