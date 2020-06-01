NIDDK Fellowship Office
The NIDDK Fellowship Office is dedicated to providing outstanding service and support to students, postdoctoral fellows, clinical fellows, and other trainees in the NIDDK Division of Intramural Research. NIDDK currently has about 350 trainees, the fifth largest group among the NIH Institutes. We are deeply involved in all facets of the training experience and aspire to become an important resource. Our broad portfolio of activities includes, but is not limited to the following functions:
- recruitment of fellows
- orientation for postbacs and postdocs
- advocacy regarding benefits and privileges
- tracking and monitoring research progress and Individual Development Plans
- annual informational surveys and exit interviews
- secondary mentoring
- professional and career development (for example, grant writing, job counseling, and networking)
- summer internship program
- conflict resolution
Contact Information
Fellow Recruitment and Career Development Office (FRCDO)
Division of Intramural Research
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Building 12A, Room B45 12 South Drive
Bethesda, Maryland 20892- 5670
Phone: (301) 451-3640
Fax: (301) 402-7461
Email: Fellowships@intra.niddk.nih.gov (mention topic of inquiry in subject line)
Staff Members
Peggy Hsieh, Ph.D.
Director
peggyh@niddk.nih.gov
Kala Viswanathan
Program Specialist
kvish@niddk.nih.gov
Lorraine Moore
Program Specialist
lorrainem@niddk.nih.gov
Coordinating Groups
The NIDDK Fellowship Office staff works closely and meets regularly with the following groups to plan and coordinate activities that will enhance the overall educational and research training experience at NIDDK.
Faculty Advisory Board
- Fred Dyda, Ph.D. - Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
- Constance Noguchi, Ph.D. - Chief, Molecular Cell Biology Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
NIDDK Fellows Advisory Board (FAB)
The NIDDK Fellows Advisory Board (FAB) is comprised of pre- and post-doctoral fellows that work together to serve the NIDDK fellow’s community. FAB members are responsible for organizing the annual NIDDK Scientific Conference, a research and career development-oriented institutional event. In addition, members of the FAB group continually work towards supporting the NIDDK fellow’s community through multiple initiatives, including the NIDDK Informer Newsletter, the Fellowship Website, the Individual Development Plan Workshop, and the Career Development Workshop Series.
Members have the opportunity to influence the activities of the group while developing transferable skills such as leadership, organization, time-management, communication, and team-work.
The FAB group is always happy to accept new members as well as new ideas for initiatives that can enrich the activities of the group.
NIH Fellows Committee (FelCom)
The NIH Fellows Committee (FelCom) is the voice of postdoctoral and clinical fellows at NIH. The Committee is comprised of a basic and clinical fellow from each NIH Institute. Members have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and contribute to the NIH fellows community by attending monthly meetings, participating in NIH-wide decisions that affect fellows, and sharing updates with fellows at NIDDK.
FelCom members also serve on the NIDDK Fellows’ Advisory Board and in other NIH-wide and national organizations, such as the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA).