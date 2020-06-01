The NIDDK Fellowship Office is dedicated to providing outstanding service and support to students, postdoctoral fellows, clinical fellows, and other trainees in the NIDDK Division of Intramural Research. NIDDK currently has about 350 trainees, the fifth largest group among the NIH Institutes. We are deeply involved in all facets of the training experience and aspire to become an important resource. Our broad portfolio of activities includes, but is not limited to the following functions:

recruitment of fellows

orientation for postbacs and postdocs

advocacy regarding benefits and privileges

tracking and monitoring research progress and Individual Development Plans

annual informational surveys and exit interviews

secondary mentoring

professional and career development (for example, grant writing, job counseling, and networking)

summer internship program

conflict resolution

Contact Information

Fellow Recruitment and Career Development Office (FRCDO)

Division of Intramural Research

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Building 12A, Room B45 12 South Drive

Bethesda, Maryland 20892- 5670

Phone: (301) 451-3640

Fax: (301) 402-7461

Email: Fellowships@intra.niddk.nih.gov (mention topic of inquiry in subject line)

Coordinating Groups

The NIDDK Fellowship Office staff works closely and meets regularly with the following groups to plan and coordinate activities that will enhance the overall educational and research training experience at NIDDK.

Faculty Advisory Board

Fred Dyda, Ph.D. - Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Molecular Biology

Constance Noguchi, Ph.D. - Chief, Molecular Cell Biology Section, Molecular Medicine Branch

NIDDK Fellows Advisory Board (FAB)

The NIDDK Fellows Advisory Board (FAB) is comprised of pre- and post-doctoral fellows that work together to serve the NIDDK fellow’s community. FAB members are responsible for organizing the annual NIDDK Scientific Conference, a research and career development-oriented institutional event. In addition, members of the FAB group continually work towards supporting the NIDDK fellow’s community through multiple initiatives, including the NIDDK Informer Newsletter, the Fellowship Website, the Individual Development Plan Workshop, and the Career Development Workshop Series.

Members have the opportunity to influence the activities of the group while developing transferable skills such as leadership, organization, time-management, communication, and team-work.

The FAB group is always happy to accept new members as well as new ideas for initiatives that can enrich the activities of the group.

NIH Fellows Committee (FelCom)

The NIH Fellows Committee (FelCom) is the voice of postdoctoral and clinical fellows at NIH. The Committee is comprised of a basic and clinical fellow from each NIH Institute. Members have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and contribute to the NIH fellows community by attending monthly meetings, participating in NIH-wide decisions that affect fellows, and sharing updates with fellows at NIDDK.

FelCom members also serve on the NIDDK Fellows’ Advisory Board and in other NIH-wide and national organizations, such as the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA).