Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows

Learn more about current and recent University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program fellows below. You can also view a list of recent Gastroenterology Fellow Publications to learn more about research project findings.

Disha Sharma, M.D. Clinical Fellow Residency: Georgetown University/ MedStar Washington Hospital Center Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India Year in Program: 3rd Year Research Projects: I have a deep interest in gastrointestinal and hepatic manifestations in patients with inborn errors of immunity. We are currently evaluating gastrointestinal disease in patient with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are also studying screening for early gastric cancer in patients with hereditary gastric cancer syndrome secondary to CDH1 mutation. I have previously contributed to research in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and sickle cell hepatopathy. I hope to learn from these rare diseases and apply this knowledge to grow understanding of pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common gastrointestinal illnesses. I also have a fervent desire to find newer ways to tackle diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic challenges such as management of gastrointestinal bleeding and prevention of esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus. Gracia M. Viana Rodriguez, M.D. Clinical Fellow Residency: Bridgeport Hospital, Yale New Haven Health Medical School: Universidad Jose Matias Delgado Year in Program: 3rd Year Research Projects: I have a deep interest in Hepatology with a special interest in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and understanding the hepatic manifestations that patients with inborn errors of immunity suffer. Currently, we are evaluating the Hepatic & Gastrointestinal manifestation in patients with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are studying the best endoscopic method to perform gastric cancer surveillance in patients with CDH1 mutation. I hope to bring answers and help guide these patients with rare diseases through the uncertainty of their disease while I learn and apply this knowledge to understand the pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common hepatic & gastrointestinal illnesses. Alla Turshudzhyan, D.O. Clinical Fellow Chief Residency Year: University of Connecticut Residency: University of Connecticut Medical School: University of New England Year in Program: 2nd Year Xixi Xu, M.D. Clinical Fellow Residency: Boston University School of Medicine Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine Year in Program: 2nd Year

“A fellowship at the NIH is very unique in that it balances a strong focus on clinical and endoscopic skills with a vast array of research opportunities. As a fellow, I had the opportunity to manage patients with various rare pathologies and to collaborate closely with other clinical specialties. Moreover, I was able to get involved with a number of research projects early on, which led to poster presentations and publications. However, the best part of being at the NIH, were the people. I was surrounded by a great group of co-fellows, as well as brilliant and supportive attendings, who made my training not just successful, but also incredibly enjoyable and fun.“

