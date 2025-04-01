Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows
Learn more about current and recent University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program fellows below. You can also view a list of recent Gastroenterology Fellow Publications to learn more about research project findings.
Current Fellows
Residency: Georgetown University/ MedStar Washington Hospital Center
Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India
Year in Program: 3rd Year
Research Projects: I have a deep interest in gastrointestinal and hepatic manifestations in patients with inborn errors of immunity. We are currently evaluating gastrointestinal disease in patient with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are also studying screening for early gastric cancer in patients with hereditary gastric cancer syndrome secondary to CDH1 mutation. I have previously contributed to research in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and sickle cell hepatopathy. I hope to learn from these rare diseases and apply this knowledge to grow understanding of pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common gastrointestinal illnesses. I also have a fervent desire to find newer ways to tackle diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic challenges such as management of gastrointestinal bleeding and prevention of esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus.
Residency: Bridgeport Hospital, Yale New Haven Health
Medical School: Universidad Jose Matias Delgado
Year in Program: 3rd Year
Research Projects: I have a deep interest in Hepatology with a special interest in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and understanding the hepatic manifestations that patients with inborn errors of immunity suffer. Currently, we are evaluating the Hepatic & Gastrointestinal manifestation in patients with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are studying the best endoscopic method to perform gastric cancer surveillance in patients with CDH1 mutation. I hope to bring answers and help guide these patients with rare diseases through the uncertainty of their disease while I learn and apply this knowledge to understand the pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common hepatic & gastrointestinal illnesses.
Chief Residency Year: University of Connecticut
Residency: University of Connecticut
Medical School: University of New England
Year in Program: 2nd Year
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine
Year in Program: 2nd Year
Alumni Testimonials
“A fellowship at the NIH is very unique in that it balances a strong focus on clinical and endoscopic skills with a vast array of research opportunities. As a fellow, I had the opportunity to manage patients with various rare pathologies and to collaborate closely with other clinical specialties. Moreover, I was able to get involved with a number of research projects early on, which led to poster presentations and publications. However, the best part of being at the NIH, were the people. I was surrounded by a great group of co-fellows, as well as brilliant and supportive attendings, who made my training not just successful, but also incredibly enjoyable and fun.“
Recent Fellows
Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Mayo Clinic
Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Georgetown University
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist - MedStar Health
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist - Meritus Health
Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Mayo Clinic
Current Position: Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine
Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship - Massachusetts General Hospital
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego
Post Fellowship Training: Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship –North Shore University/Long Island Jewish Medical Center (Northwell Health)
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, Inova Health System
Post Fellowship Training: Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease Fellowship – NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates
Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Current Position: Senior Associate Director Clinical Development. Gilead Sciences, Inc
Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship – University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, Frederick Gastroenterology Associates
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, TriHealth
Post Fellowship Training: NIH-Duke Master’s Program in Clinical Research
Post Fellowship Training: Neurogastroenterology and Motility Advanced Fellowship – Augusta University Digestive Health Center, Augusta, GA.
Current Position: Director, The Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Mercy Medical Center
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates; Program Director - George Washington University GI Fellowship Program
Post Fellowship Training: Interventional Gastroenterology Fellowship - Harbor UCLA Medical Center
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Swedish Health Services
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Capital Digestive Care, Rockville, MD
Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director- Transplant Hepatology, Mayo Clinic (Scottsdale)
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Orange County, Anaheim, CA
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Sutter Health- California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, CA
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, United Gastroenterologists, Orange County CA
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Wheeling Hospital
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Anne Arundel Gastroenterology
Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship - University of California, San Diego Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center
Current Position: Saddleback Medical Group, Laguna Hills, CA
Current Position: Clinical Director, National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Decatur, AL
Current Position: Director, Advanced Gastrointestinal (GI) Motility Program, CapitalHealth Medical Center- Pennington, NJ
Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship- University of Maryland
Current Position: Transplant Hepatologist, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth, TX
Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology Section, VA Maryland Health Care System, Department of Veterans Affairs
Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine
Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section. Washington DC VA Medical Center. Associate Professor of Medicine, George Washington University.