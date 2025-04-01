Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

Current & Recent Gastroenterology Fellows

Learn more about current and recent University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program fellows below. You can also view a list of recent Gastroenterology Fellow Publications to learn more about research project findings.

Current Fellows

Disha Sharma
Disha Sharma, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Residency: Georgetown University/ MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, India

Year in Program: 3rd Year

Research Projects: I have a deep interest in gastrointestinal and hepatic manifestations in patients with inborn errors of immunity. We are currently evaluating gastrointestinal disease in patient with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are also studying screening for early gastric cancer in patients with hereditary gastric cancer syndrome secondary to CDH1 mutation. I have previously contributed to research in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and sickle cell hepatopathy. I hope to learn from these rare diseases and apply this knowledge to grow understanding of pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common gastrointestinal illnesses. I also have a fervent desire to find newer ways to tackle diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic challenges such as management of gastrointestinal bleeding and prevention of esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus.

Gracia M. Viana Rodriguez
Gracia M. Viana Rodriguez, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Residency: Bridgeport Hospital, Yale New Haven Health

Medical School: Universidad Jose Matias Delgado

Year in Program: 3rd Year

Research Projects: I have a deep interest in Hepatology with a special interest in non-cirrhotic portal hypertension and understanding the hepatic manifestations that patients with inborn errors of immunity suffer. Currently, we are evaluating the Hepatic & Gastrointestinal manifestation in patients with CTLA4 haploinsufficiency. In addition, we are studying the best endoscopic method to perform gastric cancer surveillance in patients with CDH1 mutation. I hope to bring answers and help guide these patients with rare diseases through the uncertainty of their disease while I learn and apply this knowledge to understand the pathophysiology and therapeutic alternatives for common hepatic & gastrointestinal illnesses.

Alla Turshudzhyan
Alla Turshudzhyan, D.O.
Clinical Fellow

Chief Residency Year: University of Connecticut

Residency: University of Connecticut

Medical School: University of New England

Year in Program: 2nd Year

Xixi Xu
Xixi Xu, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Residency: Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine

Year in Program: 2nd Year

Alumni Testimonials

“A fellowship at the NIH is very unique in that it balances a strong focus on clinical and endoscopic skills with a vast array of research opportunities. As a fellow, I had the opportunity to manage patients with various rare pathologies and to collaborate closely with other clinical specialties. Moreover, I was able to get involved with a number of research projects early on, which led to poster presentations and publications. However, the best part of being at the NIH, were the people. I was surrounded by a great group of co-fellows, as well as brilliant and supportive attendings, who made my training not just successful, but also incredibly enjoyable and fun.“

Recent Fellows

Mian Khalid, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Mayo Clinic

Hanna Blaney, M.D., M.P.H.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Georgetown University

Anusha Vittal, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist - MedStar Health

Walter Lai, M.D., Ph.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist - Meritus Health

Bilal Asif, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship – Mayo Clinic

Current Position: Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine

Alex Yang, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Hepatology Transplant Fellowship - Massachusetts General Hospital

Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego

Monica Passi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship –North Shore University/Long Island Jewish Medical Center (Northwell Health)
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, Inova Health System

Sumona Bhattacharya, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Advanced Inflammatory Bowel Disease Fellowship – NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates

Ben Da, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Current Position: Senior Associate Director Clinical Development. Gilead Sciences, Inc

Natasha Kamal, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship – University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, Frederick Gastroenterology Associates

Ehsan Chitsaz, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Acting Gastroenterologist, TriHealth

Bryan Curtin, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: NIH-Duke Master’s Program in Clinical Research

Post Fellowship Training: Neurogastroenterology and Motility Advanced Fellowship – Augusta University Digestive Health Center, Augusta, GA.

Current Position: Director, The Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Mercy Medical Center

Sonia Taneja Sharma, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC

Samuel Schueler, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates; Program Director - George Washington University GI Fellowship Program

Hawwa Alao, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Interventional Gastroenterology Fellowship - Harbor UCLA Medical Center
Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Swedish Health Services

Anna Strongin, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Capital Digestive Care, Rockville, MD

David M. H. Chascsa, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship - Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ
Current Position: Assistant Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director- Transplant Hepatology, Mayo Clinic (Scottsdale)

Derek M. Tang, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Orange County, Anaheim, CA

Nancy Ho, M.D
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Sutter Health- California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, CA

Jim Y. Chou, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, United Gastroenterologists, Orange County CA

Mark T. Voellinger, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Wheeling Hospital

Thomas Simcox, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Anne Arundel Gastroenterology

Preet Bagi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advanced Fellowship - University of California, San Diego Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center

Current Position: Saddleback Medical Group, Laguna Hills, CA

Christopher Koh, M.D. M.H.Sc.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Clinical Director, National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health

Sajneet Khangura, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio

Apurva Trivedi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Texas Digestive Disease Consultants

Manish Arora, M.B.B.S.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Practicing Gastroenterologist, Decatur, AL

Doug Weinstein, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Position: Director, Advanced Gastrointestinal (GI) Motility Program, CapitalHealth Medical Center- Pennington, NJ

Apurva Modi, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Post Fellowship Training: Transplant Hepatology Advanced Fellowship- University of Maryland
Current Position: Transplant Hepatologist, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Fort Worth, TX

Erik von Rosenvinge, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology Section, VA Maryland Health Care System, Department of Veterans Affairs

Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Michael D. Yao, M.D.
Clinical Fellow

Current Positions: Chief, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Section. Washington DC VA Medical Center. Associate Professor of Medicine, George Washington University.

