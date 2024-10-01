Christopher Koh, M.D., M.H.Sc.

Research Goal

The ultimate goal of our research is to understand, treat and prevent death from liver disease.

Current Research

My research is both clinical and translational in nature and is focused on liver disease. This research includes assessing novel therapeutics, improving understanding of the pathogenesis of rare liver diseases, and characterizing liver disease in unique populations.

In the field of novel therapeutics, my main area of interest is in viral hepatitis. I am actively investigating novel therapies against chronic hepatitis C and chronic delta hepatitis infection. Although therapies for hepatitis C have significantly improved over the past few years, there remains a significant public need for affordable therapies in this exciting area of liver disease. In the field of chronic delta hepatitis, available therapies are unsatisfactory and effective therapies are an unmet need in this rare form of devastating viral hepatitis.

My other research interests include improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of rare liver diseases. This includes improving the characterization and understanding of the natural history of noncirrhotic portal hypertension (NCPH) and drug induced liver injury (DILI). With improved understanding of NCPH, we may ultimately improve therapeutic options for these patients who are often not candidates for liver transplantation. In the field of DILI, the aim is to improve our understanding of this disease including why some individuals are susceptible to DILI where others are not. This may ultimately help clinicians to diagnose DILI so that appropriate medical intervention can be implemented to help patients.

My final area of interest involves defining liver diseases in specialty populations. These populations include patients with various primary immunodeficiencies (such as X-linked agammaglobulinemia and Severe Combined Immunodeficiency), Sickle Cell Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. Many of these systemic diseases are believed to result in liver diseases in which the specific pathogenesis is still unknown. My goal is to improve the characterization and understanding of these liver diseases as it relates to various systemic diseases and thus leading to improved diagnosis and management for these patients.

Applying our Research

Our research aims to prolong life and benefit human health in that liver disease greatly impacts the burden of disease and suffering in the United States. Liver disease often impacts young people, preventing them from living a long and fruitful life.

Need for Further Study

A more personalized approach to care of patients with liver disease along with better treatments to cure disease and prolong life require further study.