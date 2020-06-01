Tenure-track investigator employment opportunities are listed below. Applications may be due months in advance.

Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 ( read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB) ). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws.

Purpose: Each year NIH aims to hire upwards of 10 researchers through this prestigious program. Prior to 2009, the NIH conducted individual, programmatic searches to recruit new investigators. Taking a new approach, the Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigators search seeks to identify talent through a broad search that can focus on specific areas of science or enable candidates to bring their ideas to NIH.

NIH Contact: Charles “Chuck” Dearolf

Purpose: The program aims to grow the diminishing pool of talented physician-scientists by providing the necessary financial support to establish their careers.

Eligibility: Applicants must

have a clinical doctoral degree (M.D., M.D./Ph.D., D.O., D.D.S., D.M.D., R.N./Ph.D. or equivalent) from an accredited domestic or foreign institution

have a professional license to practice in the United States

be no more than 10 years from completion of their core residency training

Applicants who completed their core residency in June 2004 are eligible.

The program is intended for investigators at the early stages of their independent careers. Applicants have generally completed or will be completing a post-residency clinical fellowship and will have demonstrated significant patient-oriented research experience to qualify for a tenure-track level appointment.

Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB) ). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws.

Length of Award: The program combines a five to seven-year period of independent research as an NIH Principal Investigator with the opportunity to remain at the NIH (and become eligible to apply for a Senior Investigator position) or apply for up to five years of extramural financial support ($500,000 per year plus overhead) at a university or other external research institution.