Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): HIV Cure-Related Research in Diverse Populations
This Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) is to highlight NIAID’s interest in HIV cure-related research in diverse cohorts of people living with HIV to determine similarities and differences in the establishment and dynamics of persistent non-subtype B HIV reservoirs, as well as in post-treatment control of viremia.
Funding Opportunity Details
NOT-AI-23-046
Key Dates
6/23/2023
September 7, 2023