Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): NIDDK National Research Service Award (NRSA) T32 Diversity Administrative Supplement

In effort to enhance diversity in NIDDK fields of research, NIDDK is making available this opportunity for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those from nationally underrepresented groups to receive research training under the existing NIDDK-funded T32 or TL1 award.



This program offers additional trainee research slots to eligible candidates on a T32 or TL1 when all regularly-awarded positions have been filled. The NIDDK administratively funds supplemental slots designated specifically for a selected trainee - either predoctoral or postdoctoral - to an existing T32 or TL1 award. That position remains a part of the T32 or TL1 for as long as the named individual is a member of the training program. When the individual no longer receives support from the T32, the funds for the position are removed from the grant.



To ensure an appropriate training experience, only predoctoral slots are considered for programs that exclusively support predoctoral training; the same applies to postdoctoral slots. Programs supporting both predoctoral and postdoctoral training may apply for either.

Key Dates

Open Date: See full announcement