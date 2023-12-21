Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Addressing Health Disparities and Advancing Health Equity in NIDDK Diseases

This NOSI invites applications for research to understand and mitigate health disparities in the prevention, development, diagnosis, treatment and progression of diseases and conditions of high priority to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). It is recognized that health disparities are driven by factors operating at multiple levels (i.e., individual, interpersonal, community, societal) and domains (e.g., biological, behavioral, sociocultural, physical/built environment, etc.) and interacting in complex ways. (Refer to the NIMHD Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Framework.)

NOT-DK-24-007

NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.