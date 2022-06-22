Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Stimulating Research to Understand and Address Hunger, Food and Nutrition Insecurity

The purpose of this NOSI is to encourage research on the efficacy of interventions that address nutrition security and the mechanisms of food insecurity on a variety of health outcomes.

It also calls for the development of new measures for nutrition security and assessment of food insecurity that are broadly applicable. . It was developed by the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR) Implementation Working Group on Nutrition and Health Disparities in collaboration with NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) and Offices in support of the goals and objectives of the Strategic Plan for NIH Nutrition Research.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-OD-22-135

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D. Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities. NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

