Notice of Special Interest: Administrative Supplements for Validation Studies of Analytical Methods for Dietary Supplement Constituents (Admin Supp - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) within the Office of the Director Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives (DPCPSI) announces the availability of administrative supplements for the conduct of formal single-laboratory validation (SLV) studies of analytical methods for the identification and/or quantification of dietary ingredients and/or constituents (e.g., active or marker compounds, adulterants, contaminants), or metabolites thereof, in foods, dietary supplements, their raw source materials, and/or clinical specimens (e.g., urine, plasma, tissue).



A major goal of the ODS Analytical Methods and Reference Materials (AMRM) Program is to promote the development and validation of methods that can be used to identify and quantify dietary supplement constituents, contaminants, adulterants, and their metabolites in target matrixes. To be validated an analytical method’s performance characteristics such as accuracy, precision, applicability, and sensitivity are systematically evaluated. The use of validated methods enhances the reliability and consistency of analytical measurements, and the dissemination of validated methods strengthens the value and impact of NIH-supported research outcomes.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/8/2022