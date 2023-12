Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Research Council of Finland (RCF) National Institutes of Health (NIH) Partnership Program

The purpose of this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) is to alert the community about, and disseminate knowledge and information regarding a program fostering the expansion of U.S.-Finland biomedical and behavioral research collaboration. This NOSI replaces the former NOT-OD-21-021.

Key Dates

Open Date: 12/14/2023