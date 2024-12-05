Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (Parent K01 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the NIH Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01) is to provide support and protected time (three to five years) for an intensive, supervised career development experience in the biomedical, behavioral, or clinical sciences leading to research independence. Although all of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) use this support mechanism to support career development experiences that lead to research independence, some ICs use the K01 award for individuals who propose to train in a new field or for individuals who have had a hiatus in their research career because of illness or pressing family circumstances. Other ICs use the K01 to support career development in specific fields.

This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is designed specifically for applicants proposing research that does not involve leading an independent clinical trial, a clinical trial feasibility study, or a separate ancillary clinical trial. Applicants to this FOA are permitted to propose research experience in a clinical trial led by a mentor or co-mentor. Applicants proposing a clinical trial or an ancillary clinical trial as lead investigator, should apply to the companion NOFO.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PA-24-176

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: K01 - Research Scientist Development Award

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2024