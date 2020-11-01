K01: Research Scientist Development Award

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PAR-18-419 (no clinical trials) and PAR-18-418 (clinical trials)

The K01 at NIDDK

The purpose of the NIDDK K01 award is to provide an intensive, supervised, research and career development experience for nonclinical, doctoral researchers as they transition to independent research careers.

NIDDK has its own K01 FOA and does not participate in the NIH parent K01. We encourage K01 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.

Award Highlights

3 to 5 years of non-renewable support for transition period between postdoctoral training and an independent research career

transitions Ph.D., or equivalently trained, junior faculty to independence

Funding

NIDDK will provide

up to $90,000 per year for salary

the appropriate fringe benefits

up to $25,000 per year for research support for K01 awards.

There is also an option for an additional $75,000 per year in the last 2 years of the K01 award via the NIDDK Small Grant Program (R03), which allows K01 investigators to pursue a project without a mentor and demonstrate increasing independence.

Eligibility

Principal Investigator

Applicants must have

a research-based doctorate (usually a Ph.D.) or comparable nonclinical doctoral degree. Individuals who have a clinical doctorate from another country and are not board-eligible in the United States are eligible for the K01

completed at least 2 years, but no more than 7 years, of postdoctoral research training

a minimum of 9 calendar months (75% of the year) worth of effort to dedicate to this project

identified a mentor

designed a strong research proposal

Applying

Before applying

read the complete NIDDK funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for the K01

contact the appropriate program director at the NIDDK to discuss your eligibility providing Specific Aims and your NIH biosketch will expedite this process



Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Resubmissions

March 12

July 12

November 12

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.