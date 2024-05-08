PHS 2024-2 Omnibus Solicitation of the NIH and CDC for Small Business Innovation Research Grant Applications (Parent SBIR [R43/R44] Clinical Trial Required)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement (NOFO), issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) invites eligible United States small businesses to submit Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications. United States small businesses that have the research capabilities and technological expertise to contribute to the R and D mission(s) of the NIH and CDC awarding components identified in this NOFO are encouraged to submit SBIR grant applications in response to identified topics (see SBIR/STTR Program Descriptions and Research Topics for NIH, CDC, and FDA).

This Parent Funding Opportunity Announcement requires that at least 1 clinical trial be proposed. The proposed project must be related to the programmatic interests of one or more of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) based on their scientific missions.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/5/2024