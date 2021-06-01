R43/R44: Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcements: R43/R44 and other Small Business awards

The R43/R44 at NIDDK

The Small Business Innovation Research Awards (SBIR) (R43/R44) program exists to stimulate technological innovation, strengthen the role of small businesses in meeting Federal Research/Research & Development (R/R&D) needs, increase private-sector commercialization of innovations developed through SBIR R&D, and increase small business participation in R/R&D.

The objective of Phase I (R43) is to establish the technical merit and feasibility of the proposed R/R&D efforts and to determine the quality of performance of the small business awardee organization prior to providing further federal support in Phase II (R44).

Please visit our NIDDK SBIR-STTR Programs website for detailed information on programmatic divisions, funding opportunities, news and events, and a comprehensive list of resources for grantees. Additionally, find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page. With appropriate justification from the applicant, the NIDDK may consider budgets that exceed these amounts to support research that aligns with an approved waiver topic (see APPENDIX A: National Institutes of Health SBA-Approved SBIR/STTR Topics for Awards over Statutory Budget Limitations). The topic should be indicated in the budget justification. The NIDDK also accepts Phase IIB SBIR applications from NIDDK Phase II grantees and accepts Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) applications from NIDDK Phase II and IIB grantees. Please review the "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document for additional details, including budgetary guidance.

The table below compares Phase I, Phase II, Direct Phase II, and Fast-Track application types. Note, the Direct Phase II authority does not apply to the STTR program (see NOT-OD-19-019). The NIH SBIR/STTR website also contains Frequently Asked Questions that help delineate differences between these mechanisms, including the Direct Phase II authority.

NIH Guidance Phase I (1 R43) Phase II (2 R44)

Direct Phase II (1 R44) Fast-Track (1 R44) Purpose of Grant To support high-risk feasibility projects To support continued research & development See Phase I and Phase II; allows concurrent review of both; shortens review to award process for Phase II Institution Eligibility Small, for-profit organizations (67% minimum effort by SBC) Small, for-profit organizations (50% minimum effort by SBC) Small, for-profit organizations (minimum effort dependent on phase; See Phase I and Phase II) PI Criteria PI employed (51% or greater) with small business concern PI employed (51% or greater) with small business concern PI employed (51% or greater) with small business concern Period of Support 6 Months to 1 Year 2 to 3 Years 6 Mo. to 1 Yr. Phase I; 2-3 Yr. Phase II; Combination not to exceed four years Amount of Support Normally up to $256,580 total costs (DC + F&A + fee) Normally up to $1,710,531 total costs (DC + F&A + fee) Normally up to $1,967,111 total costs (Phase I + Phase II; DC + F&A + fee) Third Party Costs Up to 33% of total costs Up to 50% of total costs See Phase I and Phase II Facilities and Administrative Costs 40% maximum if no current negotiated rate; NIH will not negotiate for Phase I 40% or current negotiated rate; Grantee may negotiate with NIH See Phase I/Phase II - same for Fast-track Fixed Fee 7% maximum for grantee organization only 7% maximum for grantee organization only 7% maximum for grantee organization only Application Used SF424 (R&R) SF424 (R&R) SF424 (R&R) Just-in-Time Yes Yes Yes Research Experience Required and/or Eligible Degree No No No Salary Range NIH Salary Cap NIH Salary Cap NIH Salary Cap Transfer Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business Yes, to other eligible for-profit small business

Abbreviations used: Direct Costs (DC), Facilities & Administrative/Indirect Costs (F&A).

Clinical Trials

Potential applicants who are considering research involving human subjects are strongly encouraged to contact NIDDK program staff before submission. The NIDDK will support clinical trials through the SBIR Omnibus/Parent Clinical Trial Required Funding Opportunity Announcement (SBIR-only, not STTR). NIDDK may participate in some targeted funding opportunity announcements that allow clinical trials. It is critical that applicants correctly identify whether their application contains a clinical trial before applying as application forms and funding opportunities will be different than for those without a clinical trial.

Human Subjects Research

Potential applicants who are considering research involving human subjects are strongly encouraged to contact NIDDK Small Business Program Staff before submission. Please also visit the NIDDK Human Subjects Research page.

Funding

Phase I

According to statutory guidelines, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $150,000 for Phase I awards. Per current SBA-defined hard caps, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $256,580 for Phase I. Appropriate budget justification is required. However, NIH has received a waiver from SBA, as authorized by statute, to exceed the hard cap specific topics. Find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page.

Phase II

According to statutory guidelines, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $1,000,000 for Phase II awards. Per current SBA-defined hard caps, total funding support (direct costs, indirect costs, fee) normally may not exceed $1,710,531 for Phase II. Appropriate budget justification is required. However, NIH has received a waiver from SBA, as authorized by statute, to exceed the hard cap specific topics. Find detailed budgetary and programmatic guidance in the current "Program Descriptions and Research Topics" document on the NIH SBIR/STTR funding page. Phase II awards are for longer periods and require a commercialization plan.

Eligibility

Institutions/Organizations

Only United States small business concerns (SBCs) are eligible to submit SBIR applications. An SBC is one that, on the date of award for both Phase I and Phase II funding agreements, meets all the criteria as described in the current SBIR or STTR parent funding opportunity announcement available from the NIH Small Business Funding Opportunities website. Alternatively find Small Business Eligibility Criteria at the NIH SBIR/STTR website.

Project Directors/Principal Investigators

Individuals with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to carry out the proposed research are invited to work with their SBC to develop an application for support. Individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, as well as individuals with disabilities, are always encouraged to apply for SBIR support. On an SBIR application, the PD/PI must have his/her primary employment (51% or greater) with the SBC at the time of award and for the duration of the project.

Applying

Application instructions can be found within funding opportunity announcements. The NIH SBIR/STTR website also contains a number of useful resources related to applying.

There have been updates to application instructions and review language intended to enhance reproducibility through rigor and transparency. Please visit the Rigor and Reproducibility page for goals, guidance, resources, news, and references.

Deadlines

Many SBIR & STTR funding opportunities use standard due dates but check the funding opportunity announcement to confirm. Beginning September 2015, new standard due dates will be in effect:

September 5

January 5

April 5

Effective for applications submitted for due dates on or after January 25, 2015, NIH has simplified the NIH policy for late application submission (see NOT-OD-15-039). Submit early to ensure receipt by NIH, as staff cannot amend the NIH rules!

Review

All applications are peer reviewed by knowledgeable scientists in the relevant field of research.

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate NIDDK Small Business Program Staff.