Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications for the Centers for AIDS Research (CFAR) program to provide administrative and shared research support to enhance HIV/AIDS research. CFARs provide core facilities, expertise, resources, and services not readily obtained otherwise through more traditional funding mechanisms. The program emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration across all areas of HIV/AIDS research.
PAR-23-116
NOT-OD-22-189; NOT-OD-22-195; not-od-22-198; NOT-OD-23-012
Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; Sunshine Wilson
7/2/2023
30 days prior to the application due date