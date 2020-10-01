Center Core Grant

Center Core Grants (P30) support shared resources and facilities for use by multiple investigators to enhance multidisciplinary approaches and collaborative research efforts focused on a common research problem or goal. The core grant is utilized by independently funded research projects.



NIDDK currently uses the P30 mechanism to fund centers in cystic fibrosis, diabetes, digestive diseases, kidney disease, molecular hematology, and nutrition and obesity. Details for each center type are below as well as links to the current Request for Applications (RFA) when available.

Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers

Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Core Centers are designed to support both basic and clinical research on Cystic Fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Core Centers support three primary research-related activities: Research Core services; a Pilot and Feasibility program; and an Administrative Core with an enrichment program. Core Centers provide shared resources to support research to develop and test new therapies for Cystic Fibrosis and to foster collaborations among institutions with a strong existing research base in Cystic Fibrosis.

Diabetes Centers

NIDDK supports two types of diabetes centers: Diabetes Research Centers, and Centers for Diabetes Translation Research. An existing base of high quality diabetes-related research is a primary requirement for establishment of a center. While not directly funding major research projects, all center grants provide core resources to integrate, coordinate, and foster the interdisciplinary cooperation of a group of established investigators conducting research in diabetes and related areas of endocrinology and metabolism.

Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers

Digestive Disease Research Core Centers provide a mechanism for funding shared resources (core facilities) that serve to integrate, coordinate, and foster interdisciplinary cooperation between groups of established investigators who conduct programs of high quality research that are related to a common theme in digestive diseases research. An existing base of high quality digestive disease-related research is a prerequisite for the establishment of a center. The research emphases of centers in this program presently focus on liver diseases, gastrointestinal motility, absorption and secretion processes, inflammatory bowel disease, structure/function relationships in the gastrointestinal tract, neuropeptides and gut hormones, and gastrointestinal membrane receptors. More information can be found on the research program page below

For more information view the Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers page

Due to a restriction on the number of core center grants that can be supported, new center grant proposals will be accepted only in response to a Request for Applications (RFA) as periodically announced in the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts.

This RFA is issued every year. The most recent RFA closed on 11/15/13. View the Current Schedule of Review to see future opportunities



O'Brien and Polycystic Kidney Disease Centers

O'Brien Centers conduct interdisciplinary investigations that address basic, clinical, and applied aspects of biomedical research in renal physiology and pathophysiology. Kidney diseases of hypertension and diabetes, immune- and nonimmune-related mechanisms of kidney disease, nephrotoxins and cell injury are emphasized. The O'Brien Centers are committed to sharing resources widely throughout the kidney community.

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Centers are part of an integrated program of research established to promote multidisciplinary interactions and to provide shared resources needed to address complex biomedical problems in this area, such as therapy of PKD.

Nutrition Obesity Research Centers

The Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) Program is intended to integrate, coordinate, and foster interdisciplinary basic, clinical, translational, and public health research by a group of established investigators actively conducting programs of important, high-quality research that is related to research specific to NIDDK's mission. NORCs are also intended to improve the quality and multidisciplinary nature of research in nutritional sciences and/or obesity by providing shared access to specialized technical resources and expertise. These centers provide increased, cost-effective collaboration among multidisciplinary groups of investigators at institutions with an established, comprehensive research base in areas related to NIDDK's mission.