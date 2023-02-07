U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  4. Developmental Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications for the Developmental Centers for AIDS Research (D-CFAR) program to provide administrative and shared research support to enhance HIV/AIDS research. D-CFARs provide core facilities, expertise, resources, and services not readily obtained otherwise through more traditional funding mechanisms. Additionally, D-CFARs provide support to assist investigators in the development of a competitive standard CFAR. The program emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration across all areas of HIV/AIDS research.

Funding Opportunity Details

PAR-23-117
NOT-OD-22-189; NOT-OD-22-195; not-od-22-198; NOT-OD-23-012

Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.; Sunshine Wilson

Key Dates

7/2/2023

30 days prior to the application due date