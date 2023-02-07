Developmental Centers for AIDS Research (P30 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is to invite applications for the Developmental Centers for AIDS Research (D-CFAR) program to provide administrative and shared research support to enhance HIV/AIDS research. D-CFARs provide core facilities, expertise, resources, and services not readily obtained otherwise through more traditional funding mechanisms. Additionally, D-CFARs provide support to assist investigators in the development of a competitive standard CFAR. The program emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration across all areas of HIV/AIDS research.

Key Dates

Open Date: 7/2/2023