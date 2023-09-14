NIAID and NIDDK Research Opportunities for New and "At-Risk" Investigators to Promote Workforce Diversity (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The purpose of this notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) is to encourage researchers from diverse backgrounds to work with their institutions to submit applications for research projects within the mission of either NIAID or NIDDK. This NOFO seeks to support either (a) a New Investigator (NI), who has not previously competed successfully for substantial, independent funding from NIH, or (b) an 'At-Risk' investigator, who had prior support as a PD/PI on a substantial independent research award and unless successful in securing a substantial research grant award in the current fiscal year, will have no substantial research grant funding in the following fiscal year.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/18/2023