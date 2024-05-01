Addressing Health and Health Care Disparities among Sexual and Gender Minority Populations (R01 - Clinical Trials Optional)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to support innovative observational and intervention-based research to identify and characterize the pathways and mechanisms through which health and health care disparities occur among sexual and gender minority populations of minoritized racial/ethnic and socio-economic statuses.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-24-077

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 1/5/2024