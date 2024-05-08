Small Business Transition Grant for New Entrepreneurs (R43/R44 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Through this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) aims to facilitate the career development and transition of investigators new to entrepreneurship with an interest in small business by simultaneously supporting their entrepreneurial development and the conduct of research and development under their direction.

This NOFO supports small business concerns (SBCs) in employing and developing researchers as entrepreneurial Program Directors/Principal Investigators (PDs/PIs). In addition to augmenting scientific research staff and supporting research and development efforts at SBCs, a major component of this NOFO is entrepreneurial training, mentoring, and career development of the PD/PI. Optimal PDs/PIs for this award are scientists and professionals with strong research, technology development, and/or healthcare delivery skills and experience, but limited entrepreneurial and independent research project leadership experience. PDs/PIs are expected to grow their entrepreneurial skillset while working in a small business to develop promising technologies and products that align with NIH's mission to improve health and save lives.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/5/2024