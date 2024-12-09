U.S. flag

  NIH HEAL Initiative PainCare Clinician Training Program (PCTP): Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development award (K23 - Clinical Trial Required)
The purpose of this NIH HEAL Initiative PAINCare Clinician Training Program (PCTP): Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development award (K23) (Clinical Trial Required) is to support a cohort of new and well-trained, independent investigators. The program will provide independent NIH research support during the early-career phase to help awardees establish independent research programs in areas support by the NIH HEAL Initiatives Clinical Research in Pain Management program.

PAR-24-220
Key Dates

9/12/2024

