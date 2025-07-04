Multidisciplinary Studies of HIV/AIDS and Aging (R21 Clinical Trial Optional)

This NOFO invites applications at the intersection of HIV and aging by proposing research that aims to meet the following objectives:

1) Improve the understanding of biological, clinical, and socio-behavioral aspects of aging through the lens of HIV infection and its treatment; and

2) Improve approaches for testing, preventing, and treating HIV infection, and managing HIV-related comorbidities, co-infections, and complications in different populations and cultural settings by applying current aging science approaches.

Proposed research must be consistent with the HIV/AIDS Research Priorities outlined by NIHs Office of AIDS Research (OAR), as described inNOT-OD-20-018.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: PAR-25-355

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R21 - Exploratory/Developmental Grant NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 4/7/2025