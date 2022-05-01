Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The Stimulating Hematology Investigation: New Endeavors (SHINE) program is intended to promote innovative, high-quality nonmalignant hematology research relevant to the missions of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institute of Aging (NIA), and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Investigator-initiated research project grant applications (R01s) in specific areas of basic and early translational hematology research are invited to this program that supports growth in the nonmalignant hematology research domain. Specific emerging topics that are at the l?e?a?d?i?n?g? ?e?d?g?e? of the field will change over time and will be updated annually through the NIH Guide to Grants and Contracts and hyperlinked to this FOA.

