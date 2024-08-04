Priority HIV/AIDS Research within the Mission of NIDDK (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)
This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeks to stimulate HIV/AIDS research within the mission of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) that align with the HIV/AIDS research priorities outlined by the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR). These priorities were most recently described in NOT-OD-20-018 UPDATE: NIH HIV/AIDS Research Priorities and Guidelines for Determining HIV/AIDS Funding.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAS-24-163
Key Dates
4/8/2024
