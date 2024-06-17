Adaptation of Diabetes Control Technologies for Older Adults with T1D (R01 Clinical Trial Optional)

The main objective of this NOFO is to foster development and testing of technologies adaptable to aging-related changes in older adults (aged 65 years or older) with T1D to improve diabetes management and quality of life. Older adults may have increased vulnerability to hypoglycemia, cognitive impairment and/or multiple co-morbidities which may affect the risks and benefits of these technologies in this population. Projects will be funded to a) develop and test new technologies and b) to adapt and test existing technologies. It is expected that aging-adaptive diabetes technologies that address barriers for use among older adults with T1D will improve usability, adoption and adherence decreasing the risk of hypoglycemia (and hypoglycemia unawareness) while enhancing glycemic control, facilitating better diabetes management, and improving quality of life for these individuals and their caregivers.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-24-002

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: R01 - Research Project Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/17/2024