Coordinating Center for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet (U01 Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is to continue support for the TrialNet Coordinating Center (TNCC). The TrialNet network identifies people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at stages before and after onset of clinical symptoms and enrolls them in trials and studies aimed at prevention of progression to clinical disease and preservation of insulin production. The TNCC participates in ongoing studies and intervention trials as well as the design and conduct of new studies and intervention trials. The TNCC will: (1) support a wide range of research projects in varying stages of development, implementation and completion, and (2) provide data and sample management, including standardized acquisition, quality control, dissemination and public accessibility. The TNCC will be responsible for network administration and operations, including the evaluation, selection, and funding (through subcontracts) of Clinical Centers and central support units (such as laboratories) necessary for the conduct of TrialNets clinical studies. The TNCC PD/PI will be a voting member of the TrialNet Executive and Steering Committees, contributing to network leadership. This NOFO requires a Plan for Enhancing Diverse Perspectives (PEDP), which will be assessed as part of the scientific and technical peer review evaluation. Applications that fail to include a PEDP will be considered incomplete and will be withdrawn. Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the NOFO instructions carefully and view the available PEDP guidance material.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-DK-25-004

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U01 - Research Project Cooperative Agreement

Open Date: 9/16/2024