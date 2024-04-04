Kidney Technology Development Research Education Program (R25 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This NOFO encourages applications from institutions that propose to establish research experiences in kidney technology development. Successful programs should include a collaborative capstone research or design project(s), innovative and/or ground-breaking technology development, multidisciplinary/interdisciplinary teamwork, education in entrepreneurship, product development and navigating regulatory pathways, and clinical immersion. Applications must include plans to recruit undergraduate students as participants and to engage students from engineering and other quantitative scientific and technical backgrounds, but applicants may also propose the inclusion of medical students, graduate students and/or dual-degree students (e.g., M.D./Ph.D.; Pharm.D./Ph.D.) prior to their qualifying exams and selection of Ph.D. mento

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/13/2024

Letter of Intent Due Date: May 13, 2024May 13, 2025