Impact of Comorbidities and Co-Infections on HIV Reservoirs (R01 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeks to foster new multi-disciplinary teams to address how HIV Comorbidities and co-infections within the missions of NIDDK and NIAID interact with viral reservoirs, potentially confounding cure strategies aimed at either sustained viral suppression or elimination from the body. These teams will mechanistically interrogate the impact of inflammation, metabolic perturbations, or other pathophysiological processes associated with these comorbidities or co-infections on reservoir dynamics, and/or the interplay of these conditions and co-infections on HIV reservoir biology in ways that are likely to interact with potential cure strategies.

Key Dates

Open Date: 6/30/2024