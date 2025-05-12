NIDDK Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites applications that propose a Center for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTR) to advance research along the spectrum of diabetes T2-T4 translational research (i.e., bedside to clinical practice and community settings, dissemination and implementation). The purpose of this Centers program is to accelerate innovation of diabetes translation to maximize positive impacts of research on population health through activities and core services that offer specialized expertise, tools, education, and support. An emphasis on novel methods and research to address health equity and reduce diabetes-related health disparities is encouraged. Novel research cores designed to improve other aspects of person-centered, community, and population health are also encouraged with justification of how such findings or strategies may be adapted to meaningfully inform disparity-reduction approaches. A scientific base reflecting academic institutions and diverse organizational collaborators (e.g., healthcare systems, community organizations, health departments, human services) is expected to foster a Center framework necessary for improving population health. CDTRs are based on the core concept whereby shared resources aimed at fostering productivity, synergy, and novel research ideas among the funded investigators are supported in a cost-effective manner.

RFA-DK-26-001

Activity: P30 - Center Core Grant

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2025