Innovations for Healthy Living - Improving Minority Health and Eliminating Health Disparities (R43/R44 - Clinical Trial Optional)

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) invites eligible United States small business concerns (SBCs) to submit Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant applications that propose to develop a product, process or service for commercialization with the aim of improving minority health and/or reducing and ultimately eliminating health disparities in one or more populations that experience health disparities. Appropriate technologies should be effective, affordable, and culturally acceptable.

RFA-MD-24-006
Key Dates

5/10/2024

30 days prior to the application due date