Specialized Centers of Research Excellence (SCORE) on Sex Differences (U54 Clinical Trial Optional)

The ORWH and participating organizations and institutes seek applications for Specialized Centers of Research Excellence (SCORE) on Sex Differences. The Centers of Excellence will support interdisciplinary approaches to advance translational research on sex differences. Each SCORE institution should develop a research agenda bridging basic and clinical research underlying a health issue that is pertinent to improving the health of women.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: RFA-OD-22-014

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Activity: U54 - Specialized Center Cooperative Agreement

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/30/2022