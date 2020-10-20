Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies
NIDDK invites investigator-initiated (R01) research project applications for ancillary studies to ongoing large-scale clinical trials and epidemiological studies (parent studies) and disease databases supported by the Institute, other Institutes and Centers of the National Institutes of Health, other government agencies, or the private sector. Applications for ancillary studies may be submitted to PA-20-185 or other appropriate funding opportunity announcements (FOAs).
Ancillary study proposals
- must extend knowledge of diseases being studied by parent study investigators under a defined protocol or study diseases and conditions outside of the original scope of the parent study but within the research areas and mission of NIDDK
- must abide by the procedures for conducting ancillary studies established by the parent study
- may require additional data or sample collection
- may not interfere with the primary objectives of the parent study
Parent Study Examples
Select NIDDK-sponsored parent studies that are eligible for ancillary study proposals are listed below. View each website for study-specific ancillary study procedures.
Diabetes Studies
- Action for Health in Diabetes (Look AHEAD)
- Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortium (CIT)
- Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS)
- Diabetic Foot Consortium
- Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications Study (EDIC)
- Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY)
- Glycemic Reduction Approaches in Diabetes; A Comparative Effectiveness Study (GRADE)
- RADIANT (Rare and Atypical Diabetes Network)
- SEARCH for Diabetes Youth Study
- Treatment Options for Type 2 diabetes in Adolescents and Youth (TODAY)
- Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet
- Vitamin D to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes (D2d)
Digestive Disease and Nutrition Studies
- Acute Liver Failure (ALF)
- Childhood Liver Diseases Research and Education Network (ChiLDREN)
- Consortium to Study Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer
- Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN)
- Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GpCRC)
- Hepatitis B Research Network (HBRN)
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Genetic Consortium (IBDGC)
- Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN)
- Sphincterotomy for Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis (SHARP)
- Stent vs. Indomethacin for Preventing Post-ERCP Pancreatitis (SVI)
Kidney, Urology and Hematology Studies
- ApoL1 Long-term Kidney Transplantation Outcomes Consortium (APOLLO)
- Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) Study
- Chronic Kidney Disease in Children (CkiD) Study
- CKD Biomarkers Consortium
- Cure Glomerulonephropathy (CureGN)
- Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP)
- Multi-Disciplinary Approach to the Study of Chronic Pelvic Pain (MAPP)
- Nephrotic Syndrome Study Network (NEPTUNE)
- Porphyria Consortium
- Prevention of Urinary Stones with Hydration (PUSH)
- Prevention of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (PLUS)
- Symptoms of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction Research Network (LURN)
- Urinary Stone Disease Research Network (USDRN)