Is Your Clinical Study Appropriate for NIDDK?
NIDDK has many research areas within its mission, but all research related to relevant diseases may not be appropriate for NIDDK.
Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
NIDDK has a major interest in diabetes and its complications, but research on most organ-specific diabetes complications, with the exception of diabetic nephropathy and diabetic foot ulcers, is within the mission of other NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs). For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.
- research on diabetic retinopathy may be appropriate for the National Eye Institute (NEI)
- research on cardiovascular disease, cardiomyopathy, cardiac autonomic neuropathy, hypertension or dyslipidemia may be appropriate for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)
- research on endocrine cancers may be appropriate for the National Cancer Institute (NCI)
- research focusing on the primary prevention or treatment of gestational diabetes directed at the immediate pregnancy outcomes of women or their newborns may be appropriate for the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)
- reproductive endocrinology may be appropriate for NICHD or other ICs
Obesity and Nutrition
NIDDK has a major interest in obesity research, but research on obesity-related endpoints outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.
- research on the pathogenesis, prevention, or treatment of obesity-related cardiovascular disease, hypertension, asthma, or heart failure may be appropriate for NHLBI
- research on obesity-related musculoskeletal disorders may be appropriate for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS)
- research on use and abuse of alcohol after bariatric surgery may be appropriate for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)
NIDDK is also interested in nutrition clinical trials that aim to treat diseases within the mission of NIDDK or improve health.
Digestive and Liver Diseases
NIDDK is interested in clinical trials with translational potential and clinically meaningful endpoints for diseases of the alimentary tract, liver, and pancreas. Research outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.
- trials for cancer may be appropriate for NCI
Kidney and Urologic Diseases
NIDDK is interested in supporting clinical trials leading to the identification and evaluation of possible treatments to prevent the development and progression of kidney diseases and benign urological conditions. Research outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.
- trials focused solely on non-renal outcomes and endpoints in populations with kidney disease should be submitted to the appropriate IC based on the organ system being studied
- transplantation trials focused on processes and mechanisms of acute or chronic rejection of kidneys, or on immune-mediated diseases, where the kidney is not the focus of the investigation may be appropriate for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
- trials involving malignant diseases of the kidney and urologic organs may be appropriate for NCI
- trials involving hematologic disorders may be appropriate for NHLBI