Is Your Clinical Study Appropriate for NIDDK?

NIDDK has many research areas within its mission, but all research related to relevant diseases may not be appropriate for NIDDK.

Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

NIDDK has a major interest in diabetes and its complications, but research on most organ-specific diabetes complications, with the exception of diabetic nephropathy and diabetic foot ulcers, is within the mission of other NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs). For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.

Obesity and Nutrition

NIDDK has a major interest in obesity research, but research on obesity-related endpoints outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.

research on the pathogenesis, prevention, or treatment of obesity-related cardiovascular disease, hypertension, asthma, or heart failure may be appropriate for NHLBI

research on obesity-related musculoskeletal disorders may be appropriate for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS)

research on use and abuse of alcohol after bariatric surgery may be appropriate for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)

NIDDK is also interested in nutrition clinical trials that aim to treat diseases within the mission of NIDDK or improve health.

Digestive and Liver Diseases

NIDDK is interested in clinical trials with translational potential and clinically meaningful endpoints for diseases of the alimentary tract, liver, and pancreas. Research outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.

trials for cancer may be appropriate for NCI

Kidney and Urologic Diseases

NIDDK is interested in supporting clinical trials leading to the identification and evaluation of possible treatments to prevent the development and progression of kidney diseases and benign urological conditions. Research outside of the NIDDK mission should be submitted to other NIH ICs. For example, the following topics should not be submitted to NIDDK but may be appropriate for the IC indicated.