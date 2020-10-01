Become an NIDDK Reviewer

The NIDDK is always on the lookout for qualified reviewers. We recruit on an ongoing basis since there are no standing members for most of the review groups that we manage. Take the next step by submitting your contact information, biosketch or CV, and research areas of expertise.

What are the benefits?

When you serve on a review panel, you are giving back to the scientific community and to the NIH. Reviewers get to stay abreast of the most current state of the science, and are stimulated by their interactions with other reviewers. If you plan to submit your own grant application, hearing what happens at a review meeting can increase your awareness of grantsmanship issues that might affect your own submission.

Who are we looking for?

The science within the mission of the NIDDK is extremely broad, and consequently we are looking for reviewers with a wide range of scientific expertise.

Most of the individuals that review for the NIH receive or have received NIH funding in the past. While experienced reviewers are always welcome, we also actively recruit reviewers that are new to the NIH. Holding your own NIH grant is a plus, but it is not a requirement.

Although senior scientists will make up the majority of a review panel, scientists in the early stages of their career are also welcome at the NIDDK. While you won't be asked to review if you're a graduate student, we will certainly consider other junior scientists. If you are in the last years of a K award, consider serving as a reviewer to gain insight before you submit your first R01.

I’m already an NIDDK reviewer, who can answer my questions?

If you are an NIDDK reviewer your primary source of information for your review meeting should be the Meeting Materials Section of Internet-Assisted Review (IAR). If you have any questions, contact the Scientific Review Officer (SRO) in charge of the review panel. Access to IAR and SRO contact information can be found in eRA Commons .