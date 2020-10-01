How Grants are Reviewed

All submitted funding applications undergo a two-step peer review process by outside scientific experts. In the first step, your grant application will be reviewed by a study section organized by NIH’s Center for Scientific Review or NIDDK. The study section will assign numeric priority ratings to your application based on its scientific merit and feasibility. Specific criteria for review can be found in the funding announcement for your grant.

R01s, R21s, and SBIR grant applications are typically reviewed by NIH’s Center for Scientific Review. To learn more about NIH’s review process visit the NIH Office of Extramural Research. You can also view NIH’s Consolidated List of Reviewer Documents.

RFAs, Ks (K01, K08, K23, K25, K99), Ts (T32, T35), Fs (F30, F31, F32), Rs (R03, R18, R25, R34), P01s, U01, U34, and ancillary study grant applications are typically reviewed by study sections organized by NIDDK staff. If you believe that your application has been assigned to the NIDDK for review in error, contact your Scientific Review Officer (SRO). SRO contact information is available on eRA Commons. For other questions, contact a Grant Review Staff member.

In the second step, the NIDDK's National Advisory Council approves the study section's recommendations. This process is mandated by U.S. law.

Tracking an Application

Information specific to your application will be posted to your eRA Commons account throughout its review.

Become an NIDDK Reviewer

NIDDK looks for reviewers at different career stages with a wide variety of scientific expertise.

Submit your CV

Benefits include: