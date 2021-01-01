Grants Management Frequently Asked Questions

Salary Cap

What is the current salary cap?

The current salary cap is available on NIH’s Salary Cap Summary page.

Prior Approval

What actions require a prior approval?

The NIH Grants Policy Statement has a full list of changes requiring prior approval.

Administrative Supplements

How do I apply for an administrative supplement and what information do I need to submit?

For information on how to apply for an administrative supplement and what information needs to be submitted, visit NIH's Administrative Supplements page.

Where can I find NIDDK supplement information?

To find NIDDK specific supplement information visit NIDDK’s Administrative Supplements to Research Grants page.

Changes to Awards

Change of Institution

What information do I need to request a change of institution?

See the NIH Grants Policy Statement, section 8.1.2.7 for complete instructions.

How do I submit my change of institution request?

You are encouraged to submit documents electronically. View PA-18-590 for more information.

Change of Principal Director or Investigator (PD/PI)

What do I need to submit for a change of PI?

A change of PI requires prior approval from NIH. The authorized organizational representative from your institution must send a signed request to your grants management specialist, as identified in your Notice of Award in the eRA Commons Status Module. See the NIH Grants Policy Statement, section 8.1.2.6 for more information.

What do I need to submit for a change of multiple PD/PI to single PD/PI?

A change of multi-PI to a single PI or single PI to multi-PI requires prior approval from NIH. The authorized organizational representative from your institution must send a signed request to your grants management specialist, as identified in your Notice of Award in the eRA Commons Status Module. See the NIH Grants Policy Statement, section 8.1.2.6 for more information.

What should I expect after I submit a request for a change of PI?

Your request for change of PI will be reviewed by NIDDK program and grants management staff. If your request is approved, you will receive a revised Notice of Award reflecting the change.

If your proposed arrangements, including the qualifications of any proposed replacement, are not acceptable to the NIH awarding office, your grant may be suspended or relinquished. If you wish to relinquish your project because you cannot make suitable alternate arrangements, you must notify your grants management officer in writing, and NIH will forward closeout instructions.

Successor-in-Interest (SII) or Name Change

What are the steps that I need to take if I have a Successor-in-Interest or name change?

Please see the NIH Grants Policy Statement, section 8.1.2.8 for guidance and instructions.

No-Cost Extension

How do I request a no-cost extension?

The business official at your institution may approve your first no-cost extension for up to 12 months beyond your project’s end date. Your business official should report this extension in eRA Commons 45 days before the end of your project. Late notification of this extension requires prior approval. For more information view the eRA Commons User Guide, Section 12.9 (PDF, 20.9 MB) .

Any additional no-cost extensions beyond the initial extension of up to 12 months requires prior NIH approval. The business official at your institution should submit a request for the additional extension to your grants management specialist, and send a copy to your program officer. The requests should include a description of the project activities that require support during the extension and a statement about the funds available to support the extension. The authorized official can also use the Prior Approval module to request an extension, which is contingent on NIH approval.

Additional COVID-19 guidance – In cases where the Prior Approval module is utilized for an additional extension related to COVID-19, recipients should include the justification, number of months of the extension and the unobligated balance on the award. A blank document may be uploaded in the Progress Report and Budget Document Fields. These documents are not required for no-cost extension requests related to COVID-19. The recipient should also provide details on the effects of COVID-19 on the research and describe plans to complete the project.

Other Support

What format should I use when submitting the Other Support document?

Follow the format suggested in HHS’ Supplemental Grant Application Instructions For All Competing Applications and Progress Reports, Section 1.8 Other Support (PDF, 1.8 MB) .

Which personnel should I include in the Other Support document in my competing application?

Information on active and pending other support is required for senior/key personnel, excluding consultants. For more information see HHS’ Supplemental Grant Application Instructions For All Competing Applications and Progress Reports, Section 1.8 Other Support (PDF, 1.8 MB) .

Which personnel should I include in the Other Support document in my Progress Report?

Information should be submitted only for the PD/PI and for those individuals you consider to be key to your project when there has been a change in active other support. For more information see HHS’ Supplemental Grant Application Instructions For All Competing Applications and Progress Reports, Section 1.8 Other Support (PDF, 1.8 MB) .

NIH Reports

What information is required in my annual Research Performance Progress Report (RPPR)?

The RPPR can be accessed from the Status tab or RPPR tab on the eRA Commons menu. Refer to the RPPR Instruction Guide (PDF, 9.5 MB) for information on accessing and completing the report. NIH must approve the report to continue funding for the next budget period of the project period.

How do I track when the RPPR is due?

NIH requires grantees to submit RPPRs annually. Grantees can keep track of which RPPRs are due for their institution through the Pending Progress Reports tab on the eRA Commons menu.

Who can initiate and submit the RPPR?

Only a PI or their delegate can initiate the RPPR. Only signing officials or delegates can submit an RPPR to NIH. The PI and the business office should work together to make sure the report is completed accurately and timely to avoid delays in funding.

I have received a Progress Report Additional Materials (PRAM) request. What do I do?

If additional information is required after submission, NIDDK may initiate a Progress Report Additional Materials (PRAM) request. Follow the instructions provided in the email you and your institution’s business official received; it includes a link to eRA Commons, where you can submit the additional information requested. For step by step directions, visit the eRA Commons Submitting Agency Requested PRAM page.

How do I report on the Inclusion of Women and Minorities in my research?

The NIH is mandated by the Public Health Service Act sec. 492B, 42 U.S.C. sec. 289a-2 to ensure the inclusion of women and minority groups in clinical research. The goal is to ensure that individuals are included in clinical research in a manner that is appropriate to the scientific question under study.

Starting June 9, 2018, the Human Subjects System (HSS) replaced the Inclusion Management System (IMS). The new system will be used by NIH staff, grant applicants, and recipients to manage human subjects information, including inclusion data. Please see guide notice NOT-OD-18-179 for details. View more information about HSS.

How do I report my publications to NIH to comply with the Public Access Policy?

You must report all publications that arise from NIH funds to PubMed Central. See the NIH Public Access Policy page for additional details and how to submit.

Genomic Arrays

My project contains genomic arrays, how do I budget for these costs?

If requested costs for genomic arrays exceeds $50,000 per year in any year of the project, there are special considerations for facilities and administrative (F&A) reimbursement. Please refer to NOT-OD-10-097 for detailed guidance.

Where can I get more information about the Genomic Data Sharing Policy?

View the NIH Genomic Data Sharing Policy (PDF, 102 KB) or NIH Genomic Data Sharing website, and NOT-OD-14-124.