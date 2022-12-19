NIDDK Data Management & Sharing

Beginning January 25, 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Policy for Data Management and Sharing (DMS) requires researchers to submit a DMS Plan. The goal of this policy is to maximize the availability of data from NIH-supported research to advance NIH’s mission to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. The DMS policy will provide a consistent, minimum expectation of data management and sharing for all research supported by the agency. Additionally, the policy applies to all research, funded or conducted in whole or in part by the NIH, that generates scientific data. To help investigators implementing the NIH DMS policy, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) offers Institute-specific guidance for drafting a DMS Plan, as well as tools and examples to supplement the NIH DMS policy and resources.

NIDDK Guidance for Writing a DMS Plan Visit NIDDK DMS Guidance to access NIDDK-specific guidance for the DMS Plan Elements. NIDDK DMS Tools and Examples Visit the NIDDK Tools and Examples to access the DMS Plan Worksheet, examples of DMS Plans and Data Standards, and a tool for Repository Selection Considerations.

Overview – Developing a DMS Plan

Follow the stages below when developing a DMS Plan.

Evaluate study design and objectives Identify study design elements, formats, and content to include in a DMS Plan.

Evaluate sharing needs according to all relevant policies governing the data. Identify data types that will be generated Scientific data include any data needed to validate and replicate research findings.

Scientific data do not include laboratory notebooks, preliminary analyses, completed case report forms, drafts of scientific papers, plans for future research, peer reviews, communications with colleagues, or physical objects such as laboratory specimens. Determine applicability of the policy to your research data The 2023 DMS Policy applies to all research funded or conducted in whole or in part by NIH that generates scientific data.

The policy applies to all NIH research regardless of funding level, including: grants, cooperative agreements, contracts, intramural research, or other funding agreements. Consider standards and related tools appropriate for your research data NIDDK expects that investigators will use data standards widely accepted within the community.

Metadata should be described in the DMS Plan.

Investigators may choose to use existing NIH Common Data Element (CDE) resources; for example, the NIH CDE Repository.

Investigators should list and describe resources (e.g., code, software, tools, analytic workflows) used to manage data or develop datasets to be shared. Select one or more repositories by considering Policy compliance and FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) principles.

Desirable characteristics such as unique persistent identifiers, long-term sustainability, and other characteristics.

The following factors when selecting a repository: Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) requirements, availability of organism- or data type-specific established repositories, and consortium requirements.

Data preservation and submission timelines for your study.

NIH and NIDDK repository guidance to select one or more repositories where data will be shared. Generate DMS Plan Use the NIDDK DMS Tools and Examples.

Follow NIH guidance for estimating allowable DMS costs.

Update DMS Plan, when needed.

