NIDDK Guidance for Writing a DMS Plan

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Data Management and Sharing (DMS) policy expects that researchers maximize the appropriate sharing of scientific data. The DMS Plan should describe how the scientific data generated will be managed and shared. NIH has outlined six elements that should be included in each submitted DMS Plan. The Writing a Data Management & Sharing Plan section of sharing.nih.gov describes each of the recommended elements.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) provides Institute-specific DMS Guidance, which builds upon the NIH guidance, for the following DMS Plan Elements:

