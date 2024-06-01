U.S. flag

  5. Adiabatic T2 Preparation Sequence for Magnetic Resonance Imaging with Reduced B1 Sensitivity (U.S. Patent Number US 7788930 B2)
Adiabatic pulses that define an amplitude modulation and a frequency modulation are applied in a sequence of pulses to obtain a T2 weighted magnetic resonance image. Such an adiabatic T2 prep sequence typically includes a first 90° pulse, an even number of adiabatic pulses, and a second 90° pulse. Adiabatic pulses can be selected based on function pairs, or can be defined numerically. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system includes a library of adiabatic pulse waveforms, and is configured to select a waveform and apply an RF magnetic field based on the selected pulse waveform.

Resource Details

http://www.google.com/patents/US7787930

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Ouwerkerk, Ronald

Last Reviewed June 2024