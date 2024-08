Also known as: Asah2tm1Rlp, neutral ceramidase KO mouse

Asah2 KO mice lack expression of neutral ceramidase, which is highly expressed in the intestinal epithelia. Asah2 KO mice are viable and grossly normal, lack expression of neutral ceramidase and have a defective capacity to degradation dietary sphingolipids. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.