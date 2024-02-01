Linking compounds useful for coupling carbohydrates to amine-containing carriers (U.S. Patent Number 5,952,454)

The present invention provides a method to couple a glycosyl donor to an amine-containing carrier or substrate material using as a spacer a compound of the general formula I: ##STR1## in which n and m are each independently an integer of from 1 to 12, R.sub.1 and R.sub.2 are each independently H, lower alkyl, a hydroxyl group, or a substituent which does not interfere with the linking reactions, R.sub.4 and R.sub.5 are each independently H, lower alkyl, a hydroxyl group, or a substituent which does not interfere with the linking reactions, R.sub.3 and R'.sub.3 are each independently an optionally substituted lower alkyl or R.sub.3 and R'.sub.3 can be joined to form an optionally substituted cyclic moiety having from 2 to 5 carbon atoms.